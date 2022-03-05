Sherri Shepherd 'Praying' for Wendy Williams as She Prepares to Take Over Show Slot

Instagram/WENN/Instar TV

In her statement, the former 'The View' co-host says that she is also 'thankful' to the talk show queen for letting her 'fill the gap' on 'The Wendy Williams Show' to support her amid her health issues.

Mar 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sherri Shepherd is showing some support to Wendy Williams. The former "The View" co-host says that she's "praying" for "The Wendy Williams Show" host as she gears up to replace the ailing talk show.

"I'm so thankful to Wendy for letting me fill in for her and letting me fill the gap to support her as all the other co-hosts have also done," the 54-year-old host told Deadline at the AAFCA Awards in Hollywood on Wednesday night, March 2. She added, "I'm thankful because if it wasn't for Wendy, the eyes wouldn't have been on me. I'm so thankful to her. We're all praying for her."

"No, [I have not spoken to Wendy personally]. It's not like everybody thinks that in Hollywood, we all have each other's phone numbers," Sherri added. "Wendy knows me because I've sat in as a guest and I guest hosted for her two years ago."

Sherri went on to note that she and Wendy "are not friends." She said, "So it's not like she doesn't know me but we're not friends. I am glad that she trusted me when they asked if I could come in and trusted that I could do it." Asked whether Wendy would appear on her new show "Sherri", she replied, "Of course."

Sherri then revealed her dream guest list. "For the first week, I am wondering what [Oprah Winfrey] is doing? I want to know what Idris Elba is doing and if his wife could part with him for one hot minute," she said, before adding, "Come on, Rege-Jean Page. Hey, Method Man! I want him to come on. 'Michelle Obama, we're both from Chicago. Are you and your husband doing anything that week?' "

Additionally, Sherry told the outlet that she'd always wanted to have her own talk show and she's been preparing for the role for many years. "Ever since I was about five years old, I had a toilet paper roll and my Barbie dolls and teddy bears in a chair in front of me. I was running my mouth. I came out of my momma's womb running my mouth," she said with a laugh.

"My motto is to say yes. Even if it's something that scares me. So when they asked me to co-host, I said absolutely not," Sherri added. "I don't need nobody sitting next to me, I know how to do this by myself. [The whole experience] has really been wonderful."

"The Wendy Williams Show", which has been fronted by a string of guest hosts, including Sherri, Fat Joe, Nick Cannon, Michael Rapaport and other guest hosts since July last year, will officially end in June. However, it's recently reported that Wendy, who allegedly had fired her management team, would "consider legal action against her producers" over the sudden firing.

"Wendy is on sick leave and has basically been fired. This isn't right and Wendy isn't going to take this," a source claimed last month. "She is considering legal action against her producers and is also deciding on what to do about Sherri Shepherd."