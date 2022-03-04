Angus Cloud Almost Ruins Logan Shroyer's Sobriety in Juice WRLD's Music Video for 'Cigarettes'

Music

The four-minute visuals, which is directed by Steve Cannon, showcases Logan's Derek struggling with addiction that costs him his career and his relationship.

AceShowbiz - Juice WRLD's "Cigarettes" music video is finally out. Starring Angus Cloud and Logan Shroyer, the visuals tells the story of Logan's sobriety journey that is almost ruined by the the "Euphoria" star.

The Steve Cannon-directed clip opens with Logan's Derek working in a warehouse. Unfortunately, he has been "slacking off" due to his alcohol addiction. He also lies to his girlfriend about working late while he spends much of his time at a bar.

Things get so much worse with Derek being fired from his job. His partner also leaves, prompting him to get clean. Fast forward "999 days later," however, Derek almost relapses after his friend, played by Angus, invites him to a nightclub.

Derek, who has Juice WRLD's 999 tattoo on his wrist, walks to the bar and orders a drink. Before taking a sip, he flips his Alcoholics Anonymous coin. Surprisingly, after the coin lands on his palm, his ex shows up and takes his hand to leave the bar together.

"Being heartbroken is so last year/ Having breakdowns and she wipin' my tears/ I've been feelin' fine ever since she been mine/ In other words, yeah, she changed my life," so read the lyrics. "Open up like a book, let her read me/ One call away if she ever needs me/ If I ever fall apart, I know she gon' keep me together. Treat me like a promise, baby, keep me forever."

"Cigarettes" was dropped in early February along with an animated visual. As for the new music video, it was released to promote Juice WRLD's Live Free 999. The organization, which is run by the late rapper's mother, aims to "support programs that provide preventative measures and positive avenues to address mental health challenges and substance dependence."

About the 999 number, Juice WRLD once told MTV in 2018, "In the last book of the Bible, it says that 666 is the mark of the beast, right?" He added, "999 represents taking whatever hell, whatever bad situation or whatever struggle you're going through and turning it into something positive and using it to push yourself forward."