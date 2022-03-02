John Mulaney's Ex Anna Marie Tendler Clarifies Picture Suggesting About IVF Injections

WENN/Joseph Marzullo Celebrity

The eyebrow-raising picture shared by John's ex-wife sees someone, whom many believe to be Anna Marie herself, pinching the skin on the stomach as she gives herself a shot.

AceShowbiz - John Mulaney's ex Anna Marie Tender set the record straight. In an Instagram Story on Monday, February 28, she addressed a picture in her previous post featuring a woman giving herself what appears to be IVF hormone injections.

"I would like to clear up a common misnomer about my work--This is not a photo diary," the artist, who split from the comedian back in July, began writing. "I am never commenting on any one thing. I am rarely posting photos chronologically."

She went on to say, "I am a fine artist. There are stand alone works that speak to the female experience at large." She added, "My life has been filled with a million experiences that are mined to create a body of work that is about something bigger than me."

Anna Marie's eyebrow-raising picture saw someone, whom many believed to be Anna Marie herself, pinching the skin on the stomach as she gave herself a shot. "Eggs, Over Easy," the 36-year-old captioned the snap.

The chatter arrived months after John filed for divorce from Anna Marie after six years of marriage. Following the breakup, Anna shared that while she was "heartbroken" by the comedian's decision to go their separate ways, she wished him continued success. Their divorce was finalized in January.

In the same month, Anna opened up to Harper Bazaar about her fertility journey. "There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door," she admitted. "So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door, it's something that I ruminate on a lot. I feel lucky that I get to be standing on the precipice of all of these new things, that I get to possibly experience, and who knows how they will go? And there is certainly something exciting about that."