 
 

'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Sparks Engagement Rumors After Flaunting Diamond Ring

'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Sparks Engagement Rumors After Flaunting Diamond Ring
Instagram
Celebrity

The actress portraying Cassie Howard on the hit HBO series may be engaged to her restaurateur boyfriend Jonathan Davino as she is spotted wearing a huge sparkling band on that finger.

  • Mar 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Is Sydney Sweeney engaged? The actress portraying Cassie Howard on "Euphoria" has sparked engagement rumors to her restaurateur boyfriend Jonathan Davino after she was caught wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger.

In photos circulating online, the 24-year-old actress could be seen wearing a gorgeous huge sparkling band while out and about in Los Angeles on Monday, February 28. One snapshot saw her chatting with a friend in the Southern California city while rocking her new accessory.

Sydney did not address the engagement speculation when she took to Instagram on Tuesday. Instead, she offered a glimpse at her new hair transformation for her upcoming film "National Anthem", in which she will play Penny Jo Poplin. Underneath a photo of herself in the character, she simply wrote, "Penny Jo."

  See also...

Upon learning of Sydney's new ring, many of her fans took to Twitter to share their reactions. "Sydney sweeney being engaged means i will be entering my villain era," one fan wrote. A separate person tweeted, "SYDNEY SWEENEY IS ENGAGED? I mean I'm happy for her."

"Sydney sweeney engaged to a man. just fell to my knees in a walmart," another die-hard fan penned. In the meantime, someone else took issue with Sydney and Jonathan's age gap. "Sydney Sweeney is engaged to a 37 year old guy whose 'family owns pizza restaurants' and this piece of information ruined my day," the said person wrote.

Sydney and Jonathan reportedly have been dating for four years. Last month, Sydney told Cosmopolitan that she prefers to not date "people in the spotlight." She reasoned, "I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest."

"I have a great support system," Sydney added. "I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, 'Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back.' "

Sydney went on to say that she "looks for a best friend." The former star of "The Handmaid's Tale" noted, "I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day."

You can share this post!

'Love Is Blind' Star Shake Chatterjee Calls Kyle Abrams 'Serial Cheater'

Kanye West Fires Lawyer Prior to Kim Kardashian Divorce Hearing
Related Posts
Sydney Sweeney Admits to Having 'S**tty Day' When Breaking Down in Tears Over 'Ugly' Comments

Sydney Sweeney Admits to Having 'S**tty Day' When Breaking Down in Tears Over 'Ugly' Comments

Sydney Sweeney Reminds People to Be Nicer After Troll Called Her 'Muppet' and 'Ugly'

Sydney Sweeney Reminds People to Be Nicer After Troll Called Her 'Muppet' and 'Ugly'

Most Read
Doja Cat Accused of Ruining Her Ex-Boyfriend's Career and Driving Him to Commit Suicide
Celebrity

Doja Cat Accused of Ruining Her Ex-Boyfriend's Career and Driving Him to Commit Suicide

Teyana Taylor Angry Over Rumors Saying She Uses Drugs Because Iman Shumpert Cheated on Her

Teyana Taylor Angry Over Rumors Saying She Uses Drugs Because Iman Shumpert Cheated on Her

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Awkwardly Laugh Off Laverne Cox's 'Entanglements' Joke at SAGs

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Awkwardly Laugh Off Laverne Cox's 'Entanglements' Joke at SAGs

SAG Awards 2022: Selena Gomez Channels Audrey Hepburn, Lady GaGa Makes Statement on Red Carpet

SAG Awards 2022: Selena Gomez Channels Audrey Hepburn, Lady GaGa Makes Statement on Red Carpet

Former Miss Grand Ukraine Joins Ukraine Army to Fight Russian Invasion

Former Miss Grand Ukraine Joins Ukraine Army to Fight Russian Invasion

'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged for Allegedly Delivering Drugs That Killed Bed Head Founders' Son

'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged for Allegedly Delivering Drugs That Killed Bed Head Founders' Son

Morgan Wallen and Paige Lorenze Break Up After He Allegedly Cheated on Her With 'Multiple' Women

Morgan Wallen and Paige Lorenze Break Up After He Allegedly Cheated on Her With 'Multiple' Women

Shanna Moakler Granted Emergency Protective Order Against Matthew Rondeau After Physical Altercation

Shanna Moakler Granted Emergency Protective Order Against Matthew Rondeau After Physical Altercation

Rapper Snootie Wild Dead After Being Shot in Houston

Rapper Snootie Wild Dead After Being Shot in Houston

Doja Cat Rips YouTuber Lorry Hill for Accusing of Getting Plastic Surgery

Doja Cat Rips YouTuber Lorry Hill for Accusing of Getting Plastic Surgery

LaKeith Stanfield Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Pic of Him Wearing Stockings

LaKeith Stanfield Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Pic of Him Wearing Stockings

Big Sean Sets Record Straight After Fans Get Thirsty Over His Alleged Nude Pic

Big Sean Sets Record Straight After Fans Get Thirsty Over His Alleged Nude Pic

Farrah Abraham Defends Decision to Let Daughter Get Septum Piercing for Her 13th Birthday Gift

Farrah Abraham Defends Decision to Let Daughter Get Septum Piercing for Her 13th Birthday Gift