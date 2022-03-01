 
 

Colton Underwood 'Extremely Happy' After Engaged to 'Best Friend' Jordan C. Brown

Celebrating their new relationship milestone on social media, 'The Bachelor' alum shares a photo of the beaming couple with a caption that reads, 'Life is going to be fun with you.'

  Mar 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Colton Underwood is getting closer to walking down the aisle. The season 23 star of "The Bachelor" admitted to feeling "extremely happy" after being engaged to his boyfriend and "best friend" Jordan C. Brown.

In an interview with PEOPLE published on Monday, February 28, the 29-year-old reality star gushed, "I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life." He continued, "Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiance is something I never thought was going to be possible."

"After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature," Colton told the outlet. The "Coming Out Colton" star added, "I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship."

That same day, Colton and his now-fiance celebrated their new relationship milestone on social media. Along with a sweet photo that saw the couple smiling from ear to ear, Colton gushed in the caption, "Life is going to be fun with you."

As for Jordan, he turned to his own Instagram page to share a picture of the pair laughing while Colton popped a bottle of champagne. "The only time in my life I'm ok with wasting a bottle of champagne. I love you babe," Jordan wrote.

Colton and Jordan have been dating after Colton came out as gay. The pair made their relationship Instagram official in December last year as they celebrated the political strategist's birthday.

Opening up about his love life, Colton, who later documented his experience for Netflix's "Coming Out Colton", said in December, "I wasn't really pursuing dating at first." He went on to add, "But since then I found somebody and I am very much in love."

Colton further raved over his partner as saying, "I'm the luckiest person to have him in my life," before calling Jordan a "great support." The former NFL player then shared, "I was struggling with my sexuality but I had such a level of fear over being gay. Now that I've been out to myself for a year, it's the healthiest and happiest I've ever felt. And there is nothing I would ever want to be but gay."

