'Euphoria' Star Chloe Cherry Doesn't Understand 'The Big Deal' of Her Lips
The Faye depicter isn't the only 'Euphoria' star who reacts to people's criticism of her appearance as Sydney Sweeney previously tearfully talked about being called 'ugly' on Twitter.

  • Feb 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Euphoria" actress Chloe Cherry isn't really bothered with what people think about her. In a new interview, the 24-year-old star discusses people's criticism of her physical appearance.

"My fifteen minutes of fame have provoked a lot of positive responses and it feels insanely good. It feels unreal to have so many people say they love you on the show, it really does," she told Variety. "At the time, it's crazy how many people talk about my lips being so big. The amount of headlines that I have seen and the amount of people posting and commenting about my lips has been surreal."

The Faye depicter on the hit HBO show went on to say, "It's nuts because you have to realize that I got those lips at some point in my life and nobody reacted that way--at least not to my face." She also called it "weird" to "see memes and stuff about it because these topics of conversation are on my body and I didn't totally comprehend what the big deal was."

"I swear nobody in my life was like, 'Whoa Chloe those are insane.' I guess this is what happens when you're now known on a much larger scale," the breakout star continued.

Chloe wasn't the only "Euphoria" star who reacted to people's criticism of her appearance. "Apparently, I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly," Sydney Sweeney said in an emotional Instagram video back in May.

"I would never actually do this, like ever, but I think it's really important for people to see how words actually affect people," the Cassie depicter shared. "I know everyone says, 'You can't read things,' and 'You shouldn't read things,' but like, I'm a f**king person." Concluding his video, she urged people "to be nicer on social media 'cause it's really f**ked up."

