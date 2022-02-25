Kim Says Kanye's Instagram Posts Cause 'Emotional Distress' as He Continues Trolling Pete Davidson

WENN/Instar Celebrity

In new filing responding to Ye's rejection to legally restore her status to single, the SKIMS founder argues that delaying the divorce 'will only create further tension and anxiety.'

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian accuses Kanye West of causing "emotional distress" with his social media posts amid their ongoing divorce. The reality TV star has submitted new documents in response to the rapper's rejection to her request to legally restore her status to single, saying, "I very much desire to be divorced."

In the filing obtained by TMZ, the 41-year-old tells the judge she's asked Kanye to keep their divorce private, "but he has not done so." She goes on claiming, "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."

"I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives," Kim says. She adds that Kanye's efforts to impede her divorce request "should be rejected."

The documents go on to read, "Since filing for divorce, Mr. West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties' marital relationship is over. Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties' private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress."

"Terminating marital status should help Mr. West to accept that the parties' marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties' children," the docs state.

The mother of four argues that delaying the divorce "will only create further tension and anxiety" and accuses Kanye of attempting to "rewrite the terms of the parties' prenuptial agreement." The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum believes the rapper "should not be permitted" to do so.

Kim calls Kanye's request to ban her from transferring assets out of any trust ridiculous. She states that they have a prenup which keeps all of the trusts and their assets separate and his lawyers have recognized that the prenup is valid.

"There are no community property assets or debts. Mr. West does not claim otherwise," the documents say, adding that his "counsel's bold statement that the parties' prenuptial agreement is irrelevant does not make it so, nor does Mr. West or his counsel explain why this is so."

Ye has several times publicly declared that he wants to get back together with Kim, though she is currently dating Pete Davidson. The Atlanta native also does not hold back in expressing his disdain at her boyfriend.

Most recently, the "Donda" artist trolled the comedian after the latter deactivated his Instagram page. On Thursday, February 25, he shared a screenshot of the 28-year-old's now-deleted page and wrote, "Ran Skete off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life."

Prior to his withdrawal from the social media platform, Pete's first post was flooded by comments by Ye's fans calling him "Skete" and telling him to "Find God."