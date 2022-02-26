Pete Davidson Not Quitting Instagram Because of Kanye West Despite the Rapper's Claim

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Hurricane' spitter bragged that he 'Ran Skete off the gram' after the comedian removed his account, but it's now reported that Pete's decision had nothing to do with Ye.

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson did not quit Instagram because of Kanye West despite the latter's excessive trolling. In contrary to the rapper's claim that he ran the comedian off the platform, a new report says that the Staten Island native's decision had nothing to do with Ye.

"Kanye didn't drive Pete off social media," says a source allegedly close to the "Saturday Night Live" star. The source tells Page Six, "Pete deleted his IG because immediately after his first post, he started receiving a flood of messages, both positive and negative, reminding him why he didn't want social media to begin with."

The informant further claims that Pete chose to focus his energy on his works instead, explaining, "[Pete] is in the middle of several big film projects and wants to continue to stay very focused on his work and the positive things happening in his life."

Earlier this month, Pete rejoined Instagram after leaving the platform in 2018. He did not immediately post anything, but quickly garnered followers, including Ye. Meanwhile, he only followed his girlfriend Kim Kardashian and actor Sebastian Stan.

However, on Wednesday, February 23, the 28-year-old's Instagram page was down. Prior to that, he appeared to throw subtle shade at Kanye. Before his account went dark, he added a link in his bio that leads to a YouTube video of a 10-second clip from Martin Scorsese's 1982 movie "The King of Comedy".

In the scene, fictional comedian Rupert Pupkin (played by Robert De Niro) shrugs as he delivers the line, "Better to be king for a night than a schmuck for a lifetime." While Pete did not mention any name, fans quickly suggested that the video was a swipe at Ye, who has several times dissed the funnyman.

Following Pete's withdrawal from Instagram, Kanye claimed on his own account, "Ran Skete off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life."