John Mayer Turned on by Women With 'Caramel' Hair and Bra Straps on Show

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Your Body Is a Wonderland' hitmaker details his type and talks about collaborating with one of his exes, Katy Perry, when he's chatting with his close pal Andy Cohen.

Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - John Mayer is turned on by women with "caramel" hair and their bra straps on show. The 45-year-old singer - who was previously linked to the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Jessica Simpson, and Katy Perry - was quizzed on the hair colour he finds most attractive, and gave a surprisingly detailed answer to friend Andy Cohen's question.

"Caramel with an ombre, like a caramel to dark brown ombre, and like a spaghetti-strap tank top, but then also a bra strap at the same time, and they are sort of like dancing like telephone lines as you're driving," he replied when Andy asked his pal which hair colour turns him on most while they were playing "Pillow Talk" on '"Watch What Happens Live".

Earlier in the segment, the "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer revealed he last "had a good cry" that morning and quickly named Debbie Gibson as his first-ever celebrity crush.

The 55-year-old presenter then asked John which musical instrument he thought was sexiest. Laughing, the "Gravity" hitmaker eventually replied, "What guy could steal my girl with an instrument? And I'd be like, 'That's a cool instrument.' " When Andy jokingly suggested Kenny G, John smiled and said, "I was going to say the saxophone."

The segment ended after the host asked his guest to describe himself as a lover in three words. Pausing for a second, John replied, "Takes some time."

Elsewhere on the show, John admitted he is "glad" he and Katy recorded "Who You Love" together when they were dating. He said, "Isn't that great? I'm glad we did that. It was just at the point where I was saying, 'Why can't I make music from a different era? If I love a style of music and I want to make it, like a genre, why can't I make music that I was pretending was from a different era?' "

"And that was sort of like a prototype to Sob Rock. It was sort of like an FM lite radio thing, and Sob Rock is a little more realised. But I listen to that every once in a while, and I go, 'I like that song.' And I like the way that she sounds on the song. She got that way of singing down and met the challenge of that song. It was so much fun."

You can share this post!