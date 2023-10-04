 

John Mayer Turned on by Women With 'Caramel' Hair and Bra Straps on Show

John Mayer Turned on by Women With 'Caramel' Hair and Bra Straps on Show
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Your Body Is a Wonderland' hitmaker details his type and talks about collaborating with one of his exes, Katy Perry, when he's chatting with his close pal Andy Cohen.

  • Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - John Mayer is turned on by women with "caramel" hair and their bra straps on show. The 45-year-old singer - who was previously linked to the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Jessica Simpson, and Katy Perry - was quizzed on the hair colour he finds most attractive, and gave a surprisingly detailed answer to friend Andy Cohen's question.

"Caramel with an ombre, like a caramel to dark brown ombre, and like a spaghetti-strap tank top, but then also a bra strap at the same time, and they are sort of like dancing like telephone lines as you're driving," he replied when Andy asked his pal which hair colour turns him on most while they were playing "Pillow Talk" on '"Watch What Happens Live".

Earlier in the segment, the "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer revealed he last "had a good cry" that morning and quickly named Debbie Gibson as his first-ever celebrity crush.

  Editors' Pick

The 55-year-old presenter then asked John which musical instrument he thought was sexiest. Laughing, the "Gravity" hitmaker eventually replied, "What guy could steal my girl with an instrument? And I'd be like, 'That's a cool instrument.' " When Andy jokingly suggested Kenny G, John smiled and said, "I was going to say the saxophone."

The segment ended after the host asked his guest to describe himself as a lover in three words. Pausing for a second, John replied, "Takes some time."

Elsewhere on the show, John admitted he is "glad" he and Katy recorded "Who You Love" together when they were dating. He said, "Isn't that great? I'm glad we did that. It was just at the point where I was saying, 'Why can't I make music from a different era? If I love a style of music and I want to make it, like a genre, why can't I make music that I was pretending was from a different era?' "

"And that was sort of like a prototype to Sob Rock. It was sort of like an FM lite radio thing, and Sob Rock is a little more realised. But I listen to that every once in a while, and I go, 'I like that song.' And I like the way that she sounds on the song. She got that way of singing down and met the challenge of that song. It was so much fun."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Grimes Launches Lawsuit Against Elon Musk to Seek Parental Rights to Their Kids

Helen Mirren Defends Wearing Prosthetics for Her 'Golda' Role
Related Posts
John Mayer Announces Special L.A. Show to Raise Funds for His Veterans Charity

John Mayer Announces Special L.A. Show to Raise Funds for His Veterans Charity

John Mayer Calls Himself 'Sarcastic B***h' for Writing 'Paper Doll' Rumored to Be About Taylor Swift

John Mayer Calls Himself 'Sarcastic B***h' for Writing 'Paper Doll' Rumored to Be About Taylor Swift

John Mayer Reveals New Fall Dates for His Solo Tour

John Mayer Reveals New Fall Dates for His Solo Tour

Cops Called to John Mayer's Home Due to Trespasser

Cops Called to John Mayer's Home Due to Trespasser

Latest News
Selena Gomez Suffers Little Fashion Mishap After Performing With Coldplay and H.E.R.
  • Oct 04, 2023

Selena Gomez Suffers Little Fashion Mishap After Performing With Coldplay and H.E.R.

Helen Mirren Defends Wearing Prosthetics for Her 'Golda' Role
  • Oct 04, 2023

Helen Mirren Defends Wearing Prosthetics for Her 'Golda' Role

Tamar Braxton 'Hurt' and 'Surprised' by Jeremy Robinson Split
  • Oct 04, 2023

Tamar Braxton 'Hurt' and 'Surprised' by Jeremy Robinson Split

John Mayer Turned on by Women With 'Caramel' Hair and Bra Straps on Show
  • Oct 04, 2023

John Mayer Turned on by Women With 'Caramel' Hair and Bra Straps on Show

Grimes Launches Lawsuit Against Elon Musk to Seek Parental Rights to Their Kids
  • Oct 04, 2023

Grimes Launches Lawsuit Against Elon Musk to Seek Parental Rights to Their Kids

Britney Spears Buys Gucci Bikini for Her Dog
  • Oct 04, 2023

Britney Spears Buys Gucci Bikini for Her Dog

Most Read
Travis Kelce Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment After Spending the Night Together
Celebrity

Travis Kelce Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment After Spending the Night Together

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder

Billy Connolly Applauds Non-Politically Correct Black Comics for Defending Comedy Against Wokery

Billy Connolly Applauds Non-Politically Correct Black Comics for Defending Comedy Against Wokery

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections

Latto Accused of Taking Money Back From Dancers After Making It Rain at Atlanta Party

Latto Accused of Taking Money Back From Dancers After Making It Rain at Atlanta Party

Sam Asghari Speaks Up to Defend Britney Spears Against 'Bully' Donald Trump Jr.

Sam Asghari Speaks Up to Defend Britney Spears Against 'Bully' Donald Trump Jr.