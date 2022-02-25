 
 

Amanda Kloots Catches COVID-19 Nearly Two Years After Late Husband Nick Cordero's Battle

In a new social media post, the co-host of 'The Talk' reveals that she is 'feeling completely normal' after testing positive for the highly contagious virus.

AceShowbiz - Amanda Kloots has revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to her social media account, the co-host of "The Talk" candidly opened up about her diagnosis that came nearly two years after her husband Nick Cordero passed away following a months-long battle with the virus.

"Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID and will be missing some days at work until my quarantine is over," the season 30 finalist of "Dancing with the Stars" wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, February 24. She went on to detail her current situation as saying, "I am feeling completely normal now and feel very grateful for that."

Amanda further noted that she's "vaccinated and boosted which is very much putting [her] at ease." The fitness guru then explained how she possibly caught the virus. "I recently got back from a trip to Mexico where I tested negative before I left and before I flew home so this was surprise this morning," she said.

"This is the first time I've tested positive since the pandemic," Amanda pointed out, "I will hopefully be back to work soon but taking this time at home with Elvis to start potty training!!!!" She then concluded her post, "Wish me luck as I run after a naked toddler for the next three days."

Many well-wishes poured in for Amanda in the comment section of her post, including from the verified account of "The Talk", which she has co-hosted since January 2021. "It's not the same without you," the message read, "We can't wait for your return after quarantine!" Amanda replied, "Me too. Miss you guys already."

Amanda's positive COVID-19 test arrived nearly two years after the death of her husband Nick. The Tony Award-nominated Broadway actor passed away at the age of 41 after a months-long battle with the deadly virus.

One year after the "Mob Town" actor's passing, Amanda shared a heartfelt tribute on social media. "What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, 'Don't you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don't know what I'd do,' " Amanda penned.

"There hasn't been a day this year where you weren't missed, thought about and talked about. Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven," Amanda continued. "I know you're just 2 [inches] away."

