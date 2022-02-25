 
 

Nick Cannon Slammed After Saying That Sex With Pregnant Women Is a Turn-On

Nick Cannon Slammed After Saying That Sex With Pregnant Women Is a Turn-On
WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

After getting candid on his TV show 'Nick Cannon', the ex-husband of Mariah Carey believes that he is not the only one getting turned on by pregnant women.

  • Feb 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon opened up about his kink. During a Q&A segment on his "Nick Cannon" show, the TV host admitted that having sex with pregnant women is a turn-on for him.

Along with four guests, Nick answered a series of sex-related questions from their viewers. One of the questions read, "How do men really feel about having sex with women who are pregnant, is it a turn on, or a turn off?"

"I'll take this one," he excitedly said. "I'm going to be honest, it's the most amazing turn-on. When you see a woman that's bearing your child, that life-bearer, it's magical, it's God-like."

He went on to elaborate, "I truly think women are the closest thing to God on this planet, especially during that process. I know sometimes you think when you're pregnant you might get a little insecure because your body is not how it normally is, but your body is doing something that my body can't."

The ex-husband of Mariah Carey also said that he wasn't the only one getting turned on by pregnant women. "I'm [gonna] be honest, I've noticed a bunch of y'all dudes in my baby mamas' DMs when they be pregnant. Y'all little freaks!" he laughed.

  See also...

Upon catching wind of the revelation, fans had mixed reactions. "We knew it was a kink chile, he made it obvious," one fan said. "Something's need to not be said out out loud," someone else wrote, suggesting that Nick shouldn't have shared that publicly.

"So basically he getting women pregnant to please his own fetishes?" another user asked, while someone wrote, "Them children gonna be traumatized." A person also believed that "he needs help."

Nick is known for his large brood. He shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah. He's also dad to 4-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen, whom he shares with Brittany Bell, and 7-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with Abby De La Rose. Last December, his youngest son Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, died at just 5 months old from brain cancer.

He's currently expecting a baby with Bre Tiesi. The unborn baby will be "The Masked Singer" host's baby No. 8.

You can share this post!

Shanna Moakler Assures Fans She's 'Okay' Following Matthew Rondeau's Domestic Violence Arrest

Ukraine President Praises Sean Penn's Courage as He Films Doc on Russian Invasion in the Country
Related Posts
Jessica White Explains Why She Defends Ex Nick Cannon From Travis Barker Comparison, Blasts Critics

Jessica White Explains Why She Defends Ex Nick Cannon From Travis Barker Comparison, Blasts Critics

Celebs Who Publicly Beg Their Exes Back

Celebs Who Publicly Beg Their Exes Back

Nick Cannon Dubs Monogamy Not 'Healthy': It's Form of 'Selfishness' and 'Ownership'

Nick Cannon Dubs Monogamy Not 'Healthy': It's Form of 'Selfishness' and 'Ownership'

Nick Cannon Clarifies Meaning Behind His 'Ode to Mariah Carey' 'Alone' But Fans Aren't Buying It

Nick Cannon Clarifies Meaning Behind His 'Ode to Mariah Carey' 'Alone' But Fans Aren't Buying It

Most Read
Queen Elizabeth II Is Not Dead Despite Rumor, But Family Prepares for 'the Worst'
Celebrity

Queen Elizabeth II Is Not Dead Despite Rumor, But Family Prepares for 'the Worst'

Kodak Black Shot Over His Disrespectful Comments on Lauren London, According to Wack 100

Kodak Black Shot Over His Disrespectful Comments on Lauren London, According to Wack 100

Jason Lee Insists Queen Elizabeth Died Despite Denials

Jason Lee Insists Queen Elizabeth Died Despite Denials

Fans Playfully Troll Michael Jordan After He's Caught Getting Handsy With Mary J. Blige

Fans Playfully Troll Michael Jordan After He's Caught Getting Handsy With Mary J. Blige

Prosecutors Reportedly Submit 66-Page Evidence Proving YNW Melly Shot and Killed 2 Friends

Prosecutors Reportedly Submit 66-Page Evidence Proving YNW Melly Shot and Killed 2 Friends

Apryl Jones Gushes Over 'F**king Dope' Boyfriend Taye Diggs After Making Romance Red Carpet Official

Apryl Jones Gushes Over 'F**king Dope' Boyfriend Taye Diggs After Making Romance Red Carpet Official

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Dies at 27 After Accident

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Dies at 27 After Accident

Kim Richards' Daughter Brooke Deletes Instagram Amid Fraud Allegation Against Her Husband's Family

Kim Richards' Daughter Brooke Deletes Instagram Amid Fraud Allegation Against Her Husband's Family

'Family Reunion' Actress Jaida Benjamin Reported Missing in L.A. After Hinting at Her Hiatus Plan

'Family Reunion' Actress Jaida Benjamin Reported Missing in L.A. After Hinting at Her Hiatus Plan

50 Cent Shares 'Power' Meme to Poke Fun at Michael Jordan for Grabbing Mary J. Blige's Butt

50 Cent Shares 'Power' Meme to Poke Fun at Michael Jordan for Grabbing Mary J. Blige's Butt

Da Brat Ties the Knot With 'Twin Flame' Judy Dupart in Georgia Wedding

Da Brat Ties the Knot With 'Twin Flame' Judy Dupart in Georgia Wedding

Tasha K Refuses to Pay Cardi B $4M in Libel Suit Because She Doesn't Have Money

Tasha K Refuses to Pay Cardi B $4M in Libel Suit Because She Doesn't Have Money

Odell Beckham Jr. Counts His Blessings After Birth of First Child and Successful Surgery

Odell Beckham Jr. Counts His Blessings After Birth of First Child and Successful Surgery