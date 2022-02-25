Nick Cannon Slammed After Saying That Sex With Pregnant Women Is a Turn-On

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

After getting candid on his TV show 'Nick Cannon', the ex-husband of Mariah Carey believes that he is not the only one getting turned on by pregnant women.

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon opened up about his kink. During a Q&A segment on his "Nick Cannon" show, the TV host admitted that having sex with pregnant women is a turn-on for him.

Along with four guests, Nick answered a series of sex-related questions from their viewers. One of the questions read, "How do men really feel about having sex with women who are pregnant, is it a turn on, or a turn off?"

"I'll take this one," he excitedly said. "I'm going to be honest, it's the most amazing turn-on. When you see a woman that's bearing your child, that life-bearer, it's magical, it's God-like."

He went on to elaborate, "I truly think women are the closest thing to God on this planet, especially during that process. I know sometimes you think when you're pregnant you might get a little insecure because your body is not how it normally is, but your body is doing something that my body can't."

The ex-husband of Mariah Carey also said that he wasn't the only one getting turned on by pregnant women. "I'm [gonna] be honest, I've noticed a bunch of y'all dudes in my baby mamas' DMs when they be pregnant. Y'all little freaks!" he laughed.

Upon catching wind of the revelation, fans had mixed reactions. "We knew it was a kink chile, he made it obvious," one fan said. "Something's need to not be said out out loud," someone else wrote, suggesting that Nick shouldn't have shared that publicly.

"So basically he getting women pregnant to please his own fetishes?" another user asked, while someone wrote, "Them children gonna be traumatized." A person also believed that "he needs help."

Nick is known for his large brood. He shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah. He's also dad to 4-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen, whom he shares with Brittany Bell, and 7-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with Abby De La Rose. Last December, his youngest son Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, died at just 5 months old from brain cancer.

He's currently expecting a baby with Bre Tiesi. The unborn baby will be "The Masked Singer" host's baby No. 8.