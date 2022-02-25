AnnaLynne McCord Mocked Over 'Cringe' Poem to Vladimir Putin Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Instagram Celebrity

In her self-penned poem, the former '90210' star describes her desire to be the Russian president's mother so she could've loved him more to prevent him from becoming a warmonger.

AceShowbiz - AnnaLynne McCord is facing heavy backlash online. The "Excision" beauty has been mocked on social media over her "cringe" self-penned poem to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The former "90210" star took to her Twitter account on Thursday, February 24 to share a clip of her reading her poem to the Russian president. She began her verse with an apology to the politician. "I'm so sorry I was not your mother," she said. "If I was your mother, you would have been so loved, held in the arms of joyous light."

"Never would this story's plight, the world unfurled before our eyes, a pure demise of nation sitting peaceful under the night sky," McCord continued. "If I was your mother, the world would have been warm. So much laughter and joy. Nothing would harm."

McCord went on to say that she could not imagine the "soul-stealing pain" the authoritarian must have felt as a child to believe that he "lived in a cruel, unjust world." The 34-year-old actress then asked, "Is this why you now decide no one will get the best of you?"

"If I was your mother, if the world was cold, I'd have died to make you warm. I'd died to protect you from the unjust, the violence, the terror, the uncertainty. I would have died to give you life," she continued in the clip. She further stated that she "cannot believe" she was born "too late" to be Putin's mother.

"I can't imagine how it feels in your heart, but I know if I was your mother, that would be a start toward the awareness of what a powerful being of light you could be," McCord added. She concluded her message, "I cannot believe I was born too late, in a different place when I would have loved you so."

Upon learning of her poem, many Twitter users slammed her for her "cringe" video. "It's been one day and we already have an oblivious celebrity spoken word response to the war that blames Putin's mother's parenting skills and makes the entire world cringe," one critic wrote. "Not now, AnnaLynne. Not now."

"The Cringe Level on this might have broken records," a separate user tweeted. Another said that McCord "has successfully replaced" Gal Gadot, who was previously blasted for her "tone-deaf" "Imagine" cover during the COVID-19 pandemic, as "the queen of cringe."

"Gal Gadot: My version of 'Imagine' is the most cringe, out of touch, read the room and shut up, response to a tragedy of all time," someone else penned. "AnnaLynne McCord: Hold my beer."

Meanwhile, some Twitter users defended McCord for using her fame for good. "AnnaLynne is a human rights activist, she has her own charity that helps victims of human trafficking," one person opined. "She has spoke openly ab her own SA. She goes to Cambodia regularly to visit with children who have been trafficked. I know this video is cringe but she means well."

"She has used her fame for good ever since the moment she got it. Take a look at her Insta all she does is spread awareness about human rights issues & spreads love & enlightenment," the said person continued. "This video is 100% her & genuine, she believes what she is saying. It sucks it came across cringe."