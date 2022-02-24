'The Batman' Director Confirms Sequel Is in Early Development

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

During the U.K. premiere of the Robert Pattinson-starring film in London, Matt Reeves says that there have been discussions about making the follow-up movie.

AceShowbiz - "The Batman" is yet to open in theaters domestically, but rumors about the sequel have been swirling on the Internet. Now, fans can look forward to more stories from Robert Pattinson's iteration of the Gotham superhero as a sequel is confirmed to be in development.

Director Matt Reeves spoke about what's next in store in The Batman lore during the U.K. premiere of the movie at BFI IMAX in London on February 23. "I hope so, we'll see - I mean for sure," he said when asked about the possibility of more films. "I mean look, you don't make number one as if there's going to be number two. You have to make number one as if you're swinging for the fences and it has to be a movie that stands and lives on its own."

After a vague answer, the "Cloverfield" helmer was more open in sharing their plans for the franchise. "I really believe in what we've done and I'd be excited to tell more stories…," he dished, "We are already telling other stories in the streaming space, we're doing stuff on HBO Max, we're doing a Penguin show with Colin [Farrell], which is gonna be super cool."

Reeves went on confirming that there have been talks about making a follow-up movie to "The Batman", "And we're working on some other stuff too but we have started talking about another movie, but, y'know, right now we'll just put it out in the world and I'll try to enjoy this."

Back in October, trusted scooper Daniel Richtman revealed that Warner Bros. and DC already gave a green light to "The Batman" sequel. The source claimed that in addition to "The Batman 2", two more spin-offs outside of the two HBO Max series centering on the Gotham City Police Department and the Penguin are in development. There is still no word on what the other two projects are.

"The Batman" is due out in theaters across the nation on March 4 and will have advance IMAX screenings across the United States on March 1, the same day of the U.S. premiere.