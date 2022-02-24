Fans Fume After Summer Walker Refuses to Sing Some 'Still Over It' Songs Due to Her 'Fresh Wound'

Instagram Music

The singer, who has poured her heartbreak into the new album following London on Da Track split, admits she doesn't want to cry in front of the concertgoers by singing 'Reciprocate' and 'Session 33'.

Feb 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Fans were left disappointed by Summer Walker's recent performance. After the "Still Over It" artist refused to sing some songs due to her "fresh wound," many online users expressed their dissatisfaction on Twitter.

In a video from Summer's recent concert in Atlanta, fans could be heard making song requests while the musician was onstage. In response, she told the crowd, "I cannot sing that song. I just want to talk to y'all for a second."

"For anybody that came here and was like, 'Oh, she didn't do 'Reciprocate', she didn't do 'Session 33', I didn't do a lot of songs from the new album," the ex-girlfriend of London on Da Track added. "I want you to know that, you know, this s**t is real. I write a lot of my stuff. I write most of my stuff and it's still a fresh wound."

"My baby, she not even one yet and I ain't got time to be up here singing that s**t, crying in front of y'all," the musician further explained. "So, I sang what I could and I hope that y'all still enjoy the show."

Summer has since drawn criticism on Twitter. "[Beyonce Knowles] gets on stage every tour run & sings heaven & resentment LIVE why would you make a song if you didn't want to perform it live or is it because you not that girl?" one person argued. Another penned, "Why are they screaming in support like they didn't just get scammed."

A third individual opined, "Absolutely out of pocket. We do not care. You put out the songs now get up there and cry your way through them. It's always an excuse. It's going to be a no from me dawg on miss walker." Someone else tweeted, "I really tried to give a lil grace to her [because] I understand anxiety. But she really bout the laziest artist I've ever seen. She always got excuses."