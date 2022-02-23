'Glee' Alum Becca Tobin Reveals Her Life Becomes 'Sweeter' After Welcoming First Child Via Surrogate

Instagram Celebrity

Taking to her social media platform, the actress known for her role as Kitty Wilde on the musical series announces that she and her husband Thomas Martin are now officially parents.

Feb 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Becca Tobin couldn't be happier. The actress portraying Kitty Wilde on "Glee" admitted that her life became "sweeter" after she and her husband Thomas Martin welcomed their first child via surrogate.

On Tuesday, February 22, the 36-year-old first-time mom took to social media to announce the exciting news. "Welcome to the world, Ford [blue heart emoji]," she captioned her Instagram post that saw her husband walking out of a hospital while carrying their son in a car seat.

"Rutherford 'Ford' Thomas Martin is here and life is already so much sweeter," Becca gushed over her son. "It took him five years to get here, but it's been worth every minute," the actress added. She then thanked her surrogate as saying, "Thank you to our amazing surrogate for bringing him here safely surrounded by so much love."

Many celebrities, including several of Becca's former "Glee" co-stars, flooded the post's comment section with congratulatory messages. "Love you, Ford!" Lea Michele commented, while Kevin McHale added, "Love you all soooo much, congratulations."

"Welcome baby Ford!!!!" wrote Haylie Duff, with Jamie Lynn Sigler saying, "Love you and your family SO much!!!" Heather Dubrow was also caught leaving some red heart emojis. Meanwhile, Jana Kramer expressed her excitement over Becca and Thomas' new addition, "Yaayyyyyyyy."

Back in July 2020, Becca, who tied the knot with her husband Thomas in 2016 in a Wyoming wedding ceremony officiated by fellow "Glee" star Jane Lynch, opened up about her fertility struggles. In an episode of her podcast "LadyGang" at the time, she unveiled that she suffered two miscarriages which led her to choose in vitro fertilization.

Last year, Becca also revealed that she and Thomas saw a fertility specialist and froze their embryos. "In my earlier 30s, I was having an ultrasound and the doctor said, 'Oh, my gosh, look at all those eggs,' so I had a false sense of confidence in my ability to make a baby," she said. "I didn't realize the weight that would be lifted the moment that I found out that I didn't have to hurry up and keep trying and hopefully get something healthy."