Megan Thee Stallion Files Request to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Label and J. Prince Without Prejudice
In the court documents, it's stated that the 'Savage' hitmaker 'seeks to nonsuit her claims' as she has 'received audit-related materials pursuant' to subpoenas served in the case.

  • Feb 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has a change of heart. The "Savage" hitmaker has filed a request to dismiss a lawsuit against her label 1501 Certified Entertainment, LLC, the CEO of the agency Carl Crawford as well as J. Prince without prejudice.

In new court documents obtained by Mob Radio on Monday, February 21, the "Hot Girl Summer" raptress, real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, asked the court judge to dismiss the suit without prejudice. "Megan Pete hereby nonsuits all of the claims she has asserted in the above-captioned lawsuit against Defendants 1501 Certified Entertainment, LLC, Carl Crawford, and James Prince, without prejudice to the re-filing of the same," read the legal papers.

"Plaintiff's claims concerning the release of her album 'Suga' on March 6, 2020 and the release of the feature track 'Butter' with BTS (Bangtan Boys) on August 27, 2021 have been resolved with the release of her music," the petition continued. "As of the date of this filing, Pete is not waiving, and is expressly reserving all her audit rights pursuant to her contractual agreements with 1501 Certified Entertainment, LLC and other third-parties."

It's also stated that the defendants "have not asserted any counterclaims" against Megan. The legal documents went on to add, "Defendants do not have any pending claims for affirmative relief."

Megan filed a lawsuit against J. Prince, Carl and 1501 Certified Entertainment in March 2020, a few months after she signed a management deal with Roc Nation. She accused them of trying to block her from releasing new music because she wanted to renegotiate an unfair contract she signed five years ago.

However, the former professional baseball left fielder didn't waste time to shut down the allegations. "It's a whole lie," he said at the time. "Nothing is true that she said. Me being greedy and taking money from her, that's crazy. I never tried to take nothing from her. The only thing we ever did was give, give, give."

Regardless, Megan was granted a restraining order against the label so they can't "prevent the release, distribution, and sale of [Megan]'s new records." The Grammy-winning artist continued to score another win in August last year.

That month, Megan sought "emergency relief" from court to release BTS' "Butter" remix after the label prevented her from doing so. Fortunately, a judge ruled in her favor. The hip-hop star later celebrated her victory on Twitter by writing, "Y'all don't even understand how excited I am."

Then last December, Carl took to social media to vent about his legal battle with Megan. "Year 3 and I'm still battling this court cases about bulls**t," the 40-year-old said. He went on to add, "Up and coming indie Bosses and CEO's pay close attention to this cause this can easily be u one day ..They try and drain u with the court systems in hopes of u folding."

