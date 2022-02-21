 
 

Candace Owens Dubs Cardi B 'Circus Clown' After Rapper Hits Back at Her 'Uneducated' Comment

The latest back-and-forth between the two started after the political activist questioned the 'WAP' hitmaker's intelligence, to which the raptress responded by asking, 'Like how smart you are?'

  • Feb 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Candace Owens isn't done attacking Cardi B. After the Bronx femcee responded to her insulting comment in which she questioned the hip-hop star's intelligence, the political activist has dubbed the latter a "clown."

On Sunday, February 20, the conservative political pundit took notice of Cardi's clap-back. Dragging the "WAP" hitmaker's nemesis Nicki Minaj into their beef, she wrote in the reply, "SILENCE. It's Nicki Minaj week, clown."

Candace later shared a screenshot of her comment and doubled down on her mockery. "@iamcardib is a full send circus clown," she wrote over it while tagging the Grammy Award-winning artist. She then added, "Avoid uneducated WAP at all costs this week, ladies and gentlemen."

The 32-year-old talk show host also re-posted 50 Cent's Instagram post which showed his support for the Harajuku Barbie. The "Power" co-creator highlighted Forbes' article which headline read, "Nicki Minaj's New Single Outsold The Next Seven Bestselling Sons in America Combined." Further taunting Cardi, Candace tagged the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker.

Candace reignited her beef with Cardi after calling her "uneducated" in an episode of the "Full Send Podcast". Admitting that she didn't even remember what triggered their feud, the author began mocking the wife of Offset, "Cardi is…it's incredible how uneducated she is."

"She literally doesn't know what country she's in, how the country works," the 32-year-old stated. She went on claiming that when Cardi types, there are a lot of typos, and at the same time "she's mouthing off and saying things she literally doesn't understand. I don't even think she understands like congress has a senate and house of representative. She has no idea what she's talking about."

Catching wind of Candace's comment about her, Cardi didn't waste any time to clap back. Underneath The Neighborhood Post's post of a video in which the author talked about her, she fiercely responded, "What's embarrassing is that she tried to get her lawyers to make me do a public apology after she been attacking me for months and try to make me pay her 75K in a month to she threatened to sue wit NO CASE......" She went on questioning Candace's own intelligence as adding, "Like how smart you are and don't even know the law?"

