'And Just Like That...' Stars Hit Back at Meghan McCain Following Diversity Criticism

Feb 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Meghan McCain's criticism of "And Just Like That…" is not unheard. The cast of the "Sex and the City" reboot responded to the conservative columnist's comments on the diversity on the show.

In a column back in December, Meghan put the show on blast. She called it "a clumsy attempt to reformat the show into the woke and puritanical times we are living in."

"Carrie now plays the part of the 'cisgender woman' on a podcast with younger co-hosts. One of them is - of course - queer and nonbinary," Meghan said, referencing Che Diaz. "Because it's so boring and un-evolved to be a straight white woman."

The former "The View" co-host went on to weigh in on shows nowadays. According to Meghan, shows today are "clearly concerned about angering the wrong people, being politically incorrect, or not sufficiently progressive."

The cast responded to the criticism during an episode of Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show. "I disagree," Cynthia Nixon said. "I feel like the show became so beloved."

"It becomes tame, but I think that people forget how incendiary the show was and how, not just only because of the sexual frankness and the conversations and the scenes of sex, but how revolutionary this was to show, back in the day, four women having a lot of sex with a lot of different partners who were marriage was kind of out there in the ether, but not something necessarily they were pursuing," she explained.

Cynthia added, "I remember so well the initial chatter about the show, at least the first couple seasons…this is a show that has always pushed every kind of boundary."

As for Nicole Ari Parker, she said of Meghan, "Comments like that say more about the person saying them." She continued, "Maybe in your living room, when you step outside, or go to the grocery store, it looks the same. Maybe it is too much for you. For these characters in New York City, it's not."

Kristin Davis added, "We are living in a different time, and it brings all of that in in a way I found very organic."