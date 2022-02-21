 
 

Scooter Braun Jokingly Blames This Man for Justin Bieber's COVID Diagnosis

Scooter Braun Jokingly Blames This Man for Justin Bieber's COVID Diagnosis
Instagram
Celebrity

The manager of the 'Peaches' hitmaker teases a man named John Terzian for giving the pop star the highly contagious virus while they attended the 2022 Super Bowl in Inglewood's SoFi stadium.

  • Feb 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Scooter Braun has spoken out about Justin Bieber's health scare. In a new social media post, the manager jokingly blamed a man for the "Peaches" hitmaker's COVID-19 diagnosis that forced the pop star to postpone his world tour.

In a statement he posted on Instagram on Sunday, February 20, the 40-year-old music manager believed that his friend and H. Wood Group co-founder John Terzian is a potential super-spreader. "As many of you know from my past posts this man @johnterzian gave me Covid in December," he began.

"While it was confirmed today that my dear friend @justinbieber is recovering from Covid and has to move his show in vegas to June I couldn't help but notice a strange coincidence," Scooter went on to say. "Just a week ago Justin and his beautiful wife and friends attended the super bowl as seen in slide 3. But as you can see in slide 4, 5, and 6… dare I say it… has he struck again?"

Scooter, however, insisted that he's "not saying MR. Terzian gave Justin Covid," before noting, "I'm just saying there are multiple variants which gives him multiple ways to strike." The music manager added, "Was he upset that Delilah Las Vegas didn't have an official after party and wanted another bite at the apple? We just don't know. We might never know."

"But am I haunted by these strange facts? Will I lose sleep for many nights in the months to come? Absolutely," Scooter continued, "We see you MR. Terzian. We see you. And we fear you." He then shared a message to Justin as saying, "In the meantime rest up Justin. Excited to see you back doing what you love. The first show was incredible. Love you guys."

  See also...

Justin tested positive for COVID after an electric opening night for his "Justice World Tour" which took place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego on Friday. Following his health scare, the 27-year-old Grammy-winning crooner has postponed the February 20 show.

In a statement shared on the tour's official social media account on Saturday, a spokesperson for Justin said the singer was "hugely disappointed" as he's forced to postpone the show. "Due to positive COVID results within the 'Justice Tour' family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas. Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority," read the statement.

"The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible," the statement added. "The rescheduled date for Las Vegas will be Tuesday, June 28. Tickets for the original show will be honored. Refunds available at point of purchase."

The "Justice World Tour" was originally scheduled to begin in March 2020, but has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time around, the tour is set to span five continents and hit over 20 countries on more than 90 dates before wrapping up in March 2023.

You can share this post!

James Gunn Finally Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Holland

'Bachelor' Alum Demi Burnett Reveals Autism Diagnosis
Related Posts
Justin Bieber Postpones Las Vegas Show After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Justin Bieber Postpones Las Vegas Show After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Justin Bieber Encourages Fans to Join 'Justice in Action' Initiative on 2022 World Tour

Justin Bieber Encourages Fans to Join 'Justice in Action' Initiative on 2022 World Tour

Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations at 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations at 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Justin Bieber Shaves His Head Nearly Bald

Justin Bieber Shaves His Head Nearly Bald

Most Read
Fans Gush Over Kodak Black's New Look After He Ditches Infamous Dreadlocks
Celebrity

Fans Gush Over Kodak Black's New Look After He Ditches Infamous Dreadlocks

Cardi B Claps Back at Candace Owens for Calling Her 'Uneducated': 'How Smart You Are?'

Cardi B Claps Back at Candace Owens for Calling Her 'Uneducated': 'How Smart You Are?'

Nicole Kidman's Racy Vanity Fair Cover Gets Slammed Over 'Terrible Photoshop Job'

Nicole Kidman's Racy Vanity Fair Cover Gets Slammed Over 'Terrible Photoshop Job'

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Snap With Travis Barker When Declaring She's Moving to Napa Valley

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Snap With Travis Barker When Declaring She's Moving to Napa Valley

Kodak Black Gives Fans a Look at His Leg Injury After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Kodak Black Gives Fans a Look at His Leg Injury After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Katy Perry Slams Pregnancy Rumors as She Flashes Midriff While Filming 'American Idol'

Katy Perry Slams Pregnancy Rumors as She Flashes Midriff While Filming 'American Idol'

Missing Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead in Los Angeles

Missing Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead in Los Angeles

Shailene Woodley Goes Ringless in First Sighting Since Aaron Rodgers Split

Shailene Woodley Goes Ringless in First Sighting Since Aaron Rodgers Split

DDG Lashes Out at Hater Calling His Bae Halle Bailey Ugly

DDG Lashes Out at Hater Calling His Bae Halle Bailey Ugly

Wendy Williams Posts New Photos With Her Father After Fans Suspect Beach Video Is Old

Wendy Williams Posts New Photos With Her Father After Fans Suspect Beach Video Is Old

Wendy Williams Accused of Not Posting Social Media Posts by Herself: 'Someone Else Is Doing This'

Wendy Williams Accused of Not Posting Social Media Posts by Herself: 'Someone Else Is Doing This'

Benny the Butcher Accused of Stealing $10,000 Worth of Earrings in Grand Theft Case

Benny the Butcher Accused of Stealing $10,000 Worth of Earrings in Grand Theft Case

Nicki Minaj Accuses Philly Health Dept. of 'Shaming' for Trolling Her Over Vaccine Impotency Claims

Nicki Minaj Accuses Philly Health Dept. of 'Shaming' for Trolling Her Over Vaccine Impotency Claims