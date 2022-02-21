Scooter Braun Jokingly Blames This Man for Justin Bieber's COVID Diagnosis

Instagram Celebrity

The manager of the 'Peaches' hitmaker teases a man named John Terzian for giving the pop star the highly contagious virus while they attended the 2022 Super Bowl in Inglewood's SoFi stadium.

Feb 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Scooter Braun has spoken out about Justin Bieber's health scare. In a new social media post, the manager jokingly blamed a man for the "Peaches" hitmaker's COVID-19 diagnosis that forced the pop star to postpone his world tour.

In a statement he posted on Instagram on Sunday, February 20, the 40-year-old music manager believed that his friend and H. Wood Group co-founder John Terzian is a potential super-spreader. "As many of you know from my past posts this man @johnterzian gave me Covid in December," he began.

"While it was confirmed today that my dear friend @justinbieber is recovering from Covid and has to move his show in vegas to June I couldn't help but notice a strange coincidence," Scooter went on to say. "Just a week ago Justin and his beautiful wife and friends attended the super bowl as seen in slide 3. But as you can see in slide 4, 5, and 6… dare I say it… has he struck again?"

Scooter, however, insisted that he's "not saying MR. Terzian gave Justin Covid," before noting, "I'm just saying there are multiple variants which gives him multiple ways to strike." The music manager added, "Was he upset that Delilah Las Vegas didn't have an official after party and wanted another bite at the apple? We just don't know. We might never know."

"But am I haunted by these strange facts? Will I lose sleep for many nights in the months to come? Absolutely," Scooter continued, "We see you MR. Terzian. We see you. And we fear you." He then shared a message to Justin as saying, "In the meantime rest up Justin. Excited to see you back doing what you love. The first show was incredible. Love you guys."

Justin tested positive for COVID after an electric opening night for his "Justice World Tour" which took place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego on Friday. Following his health scare, the 27-year-old Grammy-winning crooner has postponed the February 20 show.

In a statement shared on the tour's official social media account on Saturday, a spokesperson for Justin said the singer was "hugely disappointed" as he's forced to postpone the show. "Due to positive COVID results within the 'Justice Tour' family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas. Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority," read the statement.

"The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible," the statement added. "The rescheduled date for Las Vegas will be Tuesday, June 28. Tickets for the original show will be honored. Refunds available at point of purchase."

The "Justice World Tour" was originally scheduled to begin in March 2020, but has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time around, the tour is set to span five continents and hit over 20 countries on more than 90 dates before wrapping up in March 2023.