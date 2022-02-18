Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Snap With Travis Barker When Declaring She's Moving to Napa Valley

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star announces that she is leaving California just days after her soon-to-be husband tweeted his intention to move to the wine country.

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian has confirmed that she's moving to Napa Valley with Travis Barker. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum announced the news with a loved-up photo with her fiance.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, February 17, the 42-year-old reality star shared a series of photos of a romantic trip she took with her soon-to-be husband to the wine country. In one of the snapshots, she cuddled up to Travis inside what appeared to be a kitchen.

Kourtney looked rocker chic in a black dress with boots, tights and a jacket. To complete her look, she added a cheetah patterned heart handbag. The mother of three smiled as she leaned into Travis, who stood behind her in a maroon jacket and gray hoodie. "I'm moving to Napa," she captioned her post.

An hour later, Kourtney, who got engaged to Travis last October, shared a screenshot of her family's group chat. In it, her mom Kris Jenner looked confused as she asked the Poosh founder, "Wait are you really moving to Napa," to which the soon-to-be bride responded, "Ha Ha."

Kourtney Kardashian made her mom Kris Jenner confused about her moving to Napa Valley with Travis Barker.

A few days earlier, Travis tweeted that he wanted to move to the wine country. "I'm moving to Napa [face with sunglasses emoji]," the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer simply wrote on February 15.

Travis' Twitter post came after the couple celebrated Valentine's Day together. For the special day, they spent time with their kids including Kourtney's children, 12-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope and 7-year-old Reign, as well as Travis' kids including 16-year-old Alabama and 18-year-old Landon and his 22-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

Kourtney and Travis' relationship is seemingly getting stronger day by day. Earlier this month, it's reported that "The Kardashians" star will hold an intimate wedding to the rocker "this year."

"It won't be a huge event, only close friends and family," a source spilled. The insider went on to say about the marriage ceremony, revealing that the twosome wants "the wedding to happen this year."

A separate source shared, "Even though Kourtney would like it to be soon, logistically it's taking some time," noting that her mother Kris is helping her to plan the big day. "Kris, Mindy and Kourtney are all doing it together," said the informant, before adding, "Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details." The so-called inside source pointed out, "[Kourtney] is not a bridezilla at all. Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day."