Jack Harlow Joined by Yung Miami and C-Tez in 'Nail Tech' Music Video

Music

The visuals, which the 'Whats Poppin' spitter co-directs with Frank Borin, sees him serving as a businessman, boxing coach and even a motivational speaker.

Feb 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jack Harlow has just unleashed a new track called "Nail Tech" along with its visuals. Arriving on Friday, February 18, the music video features guest appearances from Yung Miami and C-Tez.

The clip, which Jack co-directed with Frank Borin, opens with Miami walking into a nail salon as Jack raps the lyrics next to her seat. As the video transitions, the emcee turns into a businessman, boxing coach and even a motivational speaker who excites his audience with a picture of a sex toy.

In the track, the "Indsutry Baby" hitmaker boasts about his success as he raps, "My nail tech knows how to keep a lil' secret/ I don't wish for my success, I speak it." He continues, "I caught a buzz, and you did too, but you tweakin'/ I look like I been gettin' money, how I reek it."

"Neil Tech" marks Jack's first single since the release of his debut album "Thats What They All Say", which arrived in 2020. Last year, the rapper was busy going on his 2021 "The Creme De La Creme Tour", which concluded back in December.

Just one day before dropping the new track, Jack left people wondering whether he is dating Miami. He publicly flirted with the one-half of City Girls during a Q&A session on his Instagram Story.

When a fan asked, "Who do you love?" the 23-year-old replied by sharing a sexy picture of the femcee and tagging her handle. Alongside the snap, the Private Garden co-founder let out crown and goat emojis.

While it remains unclear whether Jack and Miami are romantically involved, the female rapper made it clear that she is supportive of the "Whats Poppin" spitter. Just hours before Jack released the song, Miami took to Twitter to post a teaser of its music video and tag him.