 
 

Jack Harlow Joined by Yung Miami and C-Tez in 'Nail Tech' Music Video

Music

The visuals, which the 'Whats Poppin' spitter co-directs with Frank Borin, sees him serving as a businessman, boxing coach and even a motivational speaker.

  • Feb 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jack Harlow has just unleashed a new track called "Nail Tech" along with its visuals. Arriving on Friday, February 18, the music video features guest appearances from Yung Miami and C-Tez.

The clip, which Jack co-directed with Frank Borin, opens with Miami walking into a nail salon as Jack raps the lyrics next to her seat. As the video transitions, the emcee turns into a businessman, boxing coach and even a motivational speaker who excites his audience with a picture of a sex toy.

In the track, the "Indsutry Baby" hitmaker boasts about his success as he raps, "My nail tech knows how to keep a lil' secret/ I don't wish for my success, I speak it." He continues, "I caught a buzz, and you did too, but you tweakin'/ I look like I been gettin' money, how I reek it."

"Neil Tech" marks Jack's first single since the release of his debut album "Thats What They All Say", which arrived in 2020. Last year, the rapper was busy going on his 2021 "The Creme De La Creme Tour", which concluded back in December.

  See also...

Just one day before dropping the new track, Jack left people wondering whether he is dating Miami. He publicly flirted with the one-half of City Girls during a Q&A session on his Instagram Story.

When a fan asked, "Who do you love?" the 23-year-old replied by sharing a sexy picture of the femcee and tagging her handle. Alongside the snap, the Private Garden co-founder let out crown and goat emojis.

While it remains unclear whether Jack and Miami are romantically involved, the female rapper made it clear that she is supportive of the "Whats Poppin" spitter. Just hours before Jack released the song, Miami took to Twitter to post a teaser of its music video and tag him.

You can share this post!

Viola Davis Nails Michelle Obama in 'The First Lady' Trailer

'Stranger Things' Will End With Season 5, Duffer Bros Tease Potential Spin-Offs
Related Posts
Jack Harlow Shoots His Shot With Yung Miami

Jack Harlow Shoots His Shot With Yung Miami

Jack Harlow Slams Police Officer Grabbing Fan's Neck Outside of His Show: Let's Get Him Unemployed

Jack Harlow Slams Police Officer Grabbing Fan's Neck Outside of His Show: Let's Get Him Unemployed

Jack Harlow Reflects on His Success With Photo of Him Performing for Empty Crowd on First Tour

Jack Harlow Reflects on His Success With Photo of Him Performing for Empty Crowd on First Tour

Jack Harlow Considers Giving Up Alcohol for Good After a Year of Being Sober

Jack Harlow Considers Giving Up Alcohol for Good After a Year of Being Sober

Most Read
Coi Leray Admits to Feeling 'Brain Dead' in Concerning Hiatus Message
Music

Coi Leray Admits to Feeling 'Brain Dead' in Concerning Hiatus Message

Gunna and Chloe Bailey Put on Loved-Up Display in 'You and Me' Music Video

Gunna and Chloe Bailey Put on Loved-Up Display in 'You and Me' Music Video

Kanye West Sends 'Love' to Kid Cudi After Cutting Him From 'Donda 2' Due to Pete Davidson Friendship

Kanye West Sends 'Love' to Kid Cudi After Cutting Him From 'Donda 2' Due to Pete Davidson Friendship

Coachella and Stagecoach Remove All COVID-19 Precautions, Require No Masks and Negative Tests

Coachella and Stagecoach Remove All COVID-19 Precautions, Require No Masks and Negative Tests

Nick Cannon Clarifies Meaning Behind His 'Ode to Mariah Carey' 'Alone' But Fans Aren't Buying It

Nick Cannon Clarifies Meaning Behind His 'Ode to Mariah Carey' 'Alone' But Fans Aren't Buying It

Jake Gyllenhaal Insists Taylor Swift's Breakup Anthem 'All Too Well' Has Nothing Do With Him

Jake Gyllenhaal Insists Taylor Swift's Breakup Anthem 'All Too Well' Has Nothing Do With Him

Justin Bieber Encourages Fans to Join 'Justice in Action' Initiative on 2022 World Tour

Justin Bieber Encourages Fans to Join 'Justice in Action' Initiative on 2022 World Tour

Rudy Giuliani Blasts Eminem for Kneeling at 2022 Super Bowl, Criticizes Snoop Dogg's Lyrics

Rudy Giuliani Blasts Eminem for Kneeling at 2022 Super Bowl, Criticizes Snoop Dogg's Lyrics

Jack Harlow Joined by Yung Miami and C-Tez in 'Nail Tech' Music Video

Jack Harlow Joined by Yung Miami and C-Tez in 'Nail Tech' Music Video