Olivia Rodrigo Splits From Producer Adam Faze After Less Than a Year Together

The 'Drivers License' singer is confirmed to have called it quits with her music video producer boyfriend after she was caught unfollowing him on Instagram.

Feb 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the brake on her relationship with Adam Faze. The singer-songwriter, famous for her breakup anthem "Drivers License", is believed to be single again after calling it quits with her music video producer boyfriend.

Confirming the 18-year-old star's breakup from the 24-year-old producer is PEOPLE. According to the site, the former lovers have split for a while now as a source says, "They've been over for a bit now." Olivia's rep has not confirmed the news.

The news of Olivia and Adam's split first swirled in January after they spent New Year's Eve apart. The "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star was later caught unfollowing Adam's personal and professional accounts on Instagram.

It's unclear what led to their decision to go separate ways, but Page Six reported at the time that Adam was moving from Los Angeles, where Olivia currently resides, to New York and was going to throw a goodbye party at Delilah later that month.

On Wednesday, February 16, Adam posted pictures on his Istagram page, showing his life in New York. "ny is fun 2," he bragged in the caption.

Olivia and Adam, who directed Goody Grace's "Nothing Good" music video and launched production company Must B Nice last year, sparked romance rumors last summer after they were spotted cuddling up to one another and holding hands at the "Space Jam: A New Legacy" premiere in California.

Neither Olivia nor Adam ever publicly confirmed they were an item, but she told PEOPLE in June that she was a "lot happier now" than when she wrote the lyrics to her hit debut album "Sour". "I'm just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid rate," she said at the time. "I'm writing songs and I'm really happy. I'm a lot happier than I was when I wrote that record, which is great."

"I'm a lot more confident, which I think is a good aspect of growing up," she added. "We'll see what the next era brings, but I'm excited to start working on it."

Her love life aside, Olivia has announced her new documentary will debut on March 25 on Disney+. Titled "Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)", the movie will take fans on a road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her debut album, to Los Angeles.