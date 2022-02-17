 
 

Nick Cannon Dubs Monogamy 'Healthy': It's Form of 'Selfishness' and 'Ownership'

Celebrity

During his appearance on 'The Language of Love' podcast, the 'Masked Singer' host also reveals that his eight children, whom he shares with five different women, were all planned.

  • Feb 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon has made it clear that he's not a fan of monogamy. The TV show host, who is currently expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi, explains in an interview why he thinks that monogamy is not healthy.

During an appearance on "The Language of Love" podcast with Dr. Laura Berman on Wednesday, February 16, Nick said someone is "not single" if they are married. "Married is not single. When you allow the government and paperwork to come in and say, 'This is a bond, this is a covenant' … you're not single," he explained.

"You can still make covenants without getting the government involved, where two people say, 'We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don't want anyone to be a part of this energy we have,' and I don't feel like that's healthy," "The Masked Singer" host added. "I don't think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership."

During the episode, Nick also shared that his eight children were all planned. "I'm going to take full responsibility. Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there's the potential to have a child," he shared.

"So I feel like if I have unprotected sex with anyone I know -- because one, I value everything about me so much, if I've gotten to that point where I say, 'I can take off this condom,' I'm gonna say, 'She could be the mother of my child,' " Nick continued, adding that he's "the biggest germ freak in the world."

He went on to say, "Every woman that I have a child with, there is definitely a conversation about, 'Wow, how amazing would this be?' " The former "America's Got Talent" host concluded, "I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, 'Man, she would be an amazing mother, she's desired children, I can't wait to see what type of mother she would be.' So, in saying that, I would say that they're all planned."

Nick shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He's also dad to 4-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen, whom he shares with Brittany Bell, and 7-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with Abby De La Rose. Last December, his youngest son Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, died at just 5 months old from brain cancer.

