Larsa Pippen Details the 'Demise' of Her Relationship With Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

In a new episode of 'The Real Housewives of Miami', Larsa discusses her love life during dinner with Kiki Barth and Adriana de Moura before the conversation ends up with Larsa walking off.

Feb 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Larsa Pippen addressed her fallout with the Kardashians in a new episode of "The Real Housewives of Miami". In the Thursday, February 10 episode of the reality TV show, Larsa discussed her love life during dinner with Kiki Barth and Adriana de Moura.

Larsa told her co-stars, who were eager to help Larsa find a new man, that she liked a "tall, dark and handsome" man. In response to that, Adriana quipped, "You like Kanye West."

"Larsa and the Kardashians is a mystery to me, still. I know she was friends with Kim for a long time and they had a downfall," Adriana then said in a confessional, referring to Kim Kardashian. "I think it's because sometimes Larsa can be a little judgmental or it was because of the [alleged] situation with Tristan [Thompson] and [his ex] Khloe [Kardashian] and Larsa in the middle. I don't know, I have so many questions and I'm in search for the answers. Because, like, what is going on here?"

Adriana then pressed Larsa to explain the fallout, much to Larsa's annoyance. "B***h, I don't even know what happened," Larsa said in a confessional.

"I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle," she shared. "I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That's kind of what happened."

Meanwhile, the conversation between the three took an unexpected shift when Adriana claimed to have seen Kanye's genital once while he used the restroom. Larsa was not happy with Adriana's continuous mention of the famous family. "I'm not bringing up your friends or your old friends, so maybe you shouldn't bring up my friends," she told Adriana.

"I don't talk about your friends, your husband," she added. "Don't talk about people that I know, kids that I know, families that I know -- it's just not cool."

Larsa later asked Adriana to "change the subject" and "keep it respectful." She continued, "It's not a joke that you talk about someone's husband. It's not funny. It's not in good taste." After Adriana argued that "it's a funny story," Larsa told her to "tell the story when I'm not around." Calling Adriana "a liar" and "disrespectful," Larsa eventually stood up and walked off.