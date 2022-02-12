Naomi Campbell Appears to Accuse Kim Kardashian of Blackfishing for Gracing Vogue Cover

WENN/Avalon/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

The British supermodel is caught liking an Instagram post that criticizes the SKIMS founder's appearance on the cover of the magazine's latest issue despite it being Black History Month.

Feb 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Naomi Campbell isn't impressed by Kim Kardashian's Vogue cover. The supermodel appears to have shaded the reality TV star for gracing the cover of the magazine's latest issue despite it being Black History Month.

The British beauty has been caught liking an Instagram post that criticized the SKIMS founder's appearance on the magazine's cover. The post featured a series of images with a caption that read, "Kim and Vogue said 'Black History Month,' " along with a handful of hashtags, including #blackfishing and #blackgirlmagic.

In the gallery of images, the account suggested that Kim copied black women's style. It compared a picture of the 41-year-old fashion designer with Naomi, Nina Simone and Beyonce Knowles, doing the same poses and styled like them in photoshoots. In four photos, she even wore a replica of Naomi's outfit.

The post generated 200,000 likes, including one from Naomi. It didn't take long for other users to take notice of Naomi's subtle shade. One follower reacted, "Not Naomi liking the post," while another said, "Helpppp Naomi liked it."

Other users agreed with the blackfishing allegation, as one wrote, "I immediately thought about Nina Simone for the second pic. The rest are spot on as well." Another similarly commented, "Literally the first thing that came to mind was Beyonce."

"This is Rachel Dolezal level of appropriation at this point," a third critic said. "Well we all know Kim has made an entire business from trying to be Black. From body, men, and so on," another claimed. "They said 'black history month but can we make it not black?" another wondered.

Some others took to Twitter to express their distastes. "Kim Kardashian and Vogue said #HappyBlackHistoryMonth here's some Blackfishing to celebrate," one person tweeted. Another added, "Kim's cover of Vogue would've been so beautiful if she wasn't blackfishing."