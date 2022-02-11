 
 

Nick Cannon Says Kevin Hart's Condom Vending Machine Gift Causes 'Baby Mama Drama'

Nick Cannon Says Kevin Hart's Condom Vending Machine Gift Causes 'Baby Mama Drama'
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

As for Kevin, the comedian and 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star doesn't seem to be apologetic for the whole situation as he believes that it's 'a beautiful prank.'

  • Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon recently revealed that someone sent him a vending machine full of condoms which was apparently a prank from best friend Kevin Hart. In a new interview, the TV host revealed that while it was meant to be funny, the gift got him in trouble instead.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, "The Masked Singer" host admitted that he thought the prank was "brilliant" due to "the mystery of" the giver initially. However, the fun didn't last long as he shared, "I had up some baby mama drama, 'Who sent you that? Who sent you that?' "

"So I did have to do some real-life stuff, and then when [Kevin] came out and said it was him, everybody relaxed," Nick said of his "Real Husbands of Hollywood co-star.

As for Kevin, the "Jumanji: The Next Level" star didn't seem to be apologetic for the whole thing. "It's about complicating a person's day: How do I make your day difficult?" he said, before jokingly adding, "That's a beautiful prank."

  See also...

The comedian revealed that he was actually the one behind the prank in an Instagram post on Monday, February 7. "I see u got my gift @nickcannon … GOTCHA B***H!!!!!! ….Now u don't have an excuse because the condoms are free #PrankWars," the actor and comedian wrote alongside a snap of Nick posing next to the condom vending machine. Nick replied in the comment section, "This is not a laughing matter Kevin!!!!"

Prior to this, Nick took to his Instagram account to share about the gift though he wasn't aware who sent him that at first. "Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine's Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums," he wrote in the caption.

The gift arrived after Nick announced that he's expecting a baby boy with model Bre Tiesi. The baby will be his eighth child and Bre's first.

You can share this post!

Fans Are Not Happy With Zendaya's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure: 'Redo It'

Chloe Bailey and Gunna Spotted Holding Hands Despite Repeated Denials of Dating Rumors
Related Posts
Nick Cannon Gets Vending Machine Full of Condoms as Early Valentine's Day Gift

Nick Cannon Gets Vending Machine Full of Condoms as Early Valentine's Day Gift

Nick Cannon Apologizes on Air for Mentioning Late Son Zen When Announcing Baby No. 8

Nick Cannon Apologizes on Air for Mentioning Late Son Zen When Announcing Baby No. 8

Bre Tiesi Feels 'Exploited' After Her and Nick Cannon's Baby News Was Publicly Revealed

Bre Tiesi Feels 'Exploited' After Her and Nick Cannon's Baby News Was Publicly Revealed

Nick Cannon on Deciding to Do Celibacy: I'm 'Out of Control'

Nick Cannon on Deciding to Do Celibacy: I'm 'Out of Control'

Most Read
'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

LeBron James' Alleged Side Chick Throws Shade at Blog for Pushing Their Affair Rumor Again

LeBron James' Alleged Side Chick Throws Shade at Blog for Pushing Their Affair Rumor Again

Snoop Dogg Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Gig: 'Gold Digger Season'

Snoop Dogg Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Gig: 'Gold Digger Season'

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Julia Fox Admits She's Into Partner Swapping Amid Kanye West Open Relationship Rumors

Julia Fox Admits She's Into Partner Swapping Amid Kanye West Open Relationship Rumors

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Nelly Apologizes After 'Old' Oral Sex Video Accidentally Leaked on His Instagram Account

Nelly Apologizes After 'Old' Oral Sex Video Accidentally Leaked on His Instagram Account

Simon Cowell 'Isolating' at Home After Catching COVID Following Horror E-Bike Accident

Simon Cowell 'Isolating' at Home After Catching COVID Following Horror E-Bike Accident

Lil' Fizz Mocked Over His Manhood After Alleged Sex Tape Leaks Online

Lil' Fizz Mocked Over His Manhood After Alleged Sex Tape Leaks Online

Rapper Isaiah Rashad Gets Support After He's Outed in Leaked Sex Tape

Rapper Isaiah Rashad Gets Support After He's Outed in Leaked Sex Tape