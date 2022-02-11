Nick Cannon Says Kevin Hart's Condom Vending Machine Gift Causes 'Baby Mama Drama'

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

As for Kevin, the comedian and 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star doesn't seem to be apologetic for the whole situation as he believes that it's 'a beautiful prank.'

Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon recently revealed that someone sent him a vending machine full of condoms which was apparently a prank from best friend Kevin Hart. In a new interview, the TV host revealed that while it was meant to be funny, the gift got him in trouble instead.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, "The Masked Singer" host admitted that he thought the prank was "brilliant" due to "the mystery of" the giver initially. However, the fun didn't last long as he shared, "I had up some baby mama drama, 'Who sent you that? Who sent you that?' "

"So I did have to do some real-life stuff, and then when [Kevin] came out and said it was him, everybody relaxed," Nick said of his "Real Husbands of Hollywood co-star.

As for Kevin, the "Jumanji: The Next Level" star didn't seem to be apologetic for the whole thing. "It's about complicating a person's day: How do I make your day difficult?" he said, before jokingly adding, "That's a beautiful prank."

The comedian revealed that he was actually the one behind the prank in an Instagram post on Monday, February 7. "I see u got my gift @nickcannon … GOTCHA B***H!!!!!! ….Now u don't have an excuse because the condoms are free #PrankWars," the actor and comedian wrote alongside a snap of Nick posing next to the condom vending machine. Nick replied in the comment section, "This is not a laughing matter Kevin!!!!"

Prior to this, Nick took to his Instagram account to share about the gift though he wasn't aware who sent him that at first. "Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine's Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums," he wrote in the caption.

The gift arrived after Nick announced that he's expecting a baby boy with model Bre Tiesi. The baby will be his eighth child and Bre's first.