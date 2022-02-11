 
 

Chloe Bailey and Gunna Spotted Holding Hands Despite Repeated Denials of Dating Rumors

Chloe Bailey and Gunna Spotted Holding Hands Despite Repeated Denials of Dating Rumors
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Have Mercy' songstress and the 'Pushin P' rapper are photographed walking hand-in-hand when shopping together at Sunset Plaza in West Hollywood, California.

  • Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chloe Bailey and Gunna continue giving mixed messages about the status of their relationship. After repeatedly denying they're an item, the "You & Me" collaborators have once again fueled their dating speculation following their latest outing.

The two were not hesitant to show some public display of affection when stepping out together earlier this week. They were pictured holding hands during a shopping trip on Wednesday, February 9.

In a video which has circulated online, the pair were seen arriving in a black SUV. Gunna, being a gentleman, opened the door for Chloe and made sure that she made it out of the car safely before grabbing her hand.

The two then walked hand-in-hand as they entered Sunset Plaza in West Hollywood, California. Chloe only flashed a smile while Gunna was unfazed when a paparazzo was heard asking if they're officially a couple now.

During the outing, Chloe rocked a unique outfit that consisted of ripped black leggings, a graphic white top, long silver sleeves and black boots. She also sported sunglasses though it was already dark during their outing. Her hair was done up in a neat bun and she had a colorful piece of jewelry wrapped around her neck.

  See also...

As for Gunna, he kept it stylish in a gray shirt, a leather blue jacket, denim jeans and blue-and-white sneakers. He also wore white rim sunglasses and carried a gray briefcase in one hand.

Another video shows the two getting up close and personal inside the store as he helped her onto a counter. They later held hands and seemingly sang to one another.

Despite their affectionate display, it's likely that they were shooting a music video. According to The Shade Room which posted the videos to its Instagram account, their vocals from their song "You & Me" was heard playing in the second clip.

Prior to this, Chloe and Gunna were spotted on multiple basketball game dates. Gunna, however, said earlier this month that they're just "really close friends." Echoing the statement, the one-half of Chloe x Halle described the rapper as "a good friend" on Instagram Live.

You can share this post!

Fans Are Not Happy With Zendaya's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure: 'Redo It'

DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon Bills Shows Off His Scars Following Massive Brawl With DaBaby
Related Posts
Chloe Bailey Reveals Being Compared to Sister Halle Is the 'Most Shallow' and 'Disturbing Thing'

Chloe Bailey Reveals Being Compared to Sister Halle Is the 'Most Shallow' and 'Disturbing Thing'

Chloe Bailey Breaks Silence on Gunna Romance Rumors After Multiple Basketball Game Dates

Chloe Bailey Breaks Silence on Gunna Romance Rumors After Multiple Basketball Game Dates

Chloe Bailey and Gunna Spotted Holding Hands After Denying Romance Rumors

Chloe Bailey and Gunna Spotted Holding Hands After Denying Romance Rumors

Chloe Bailey Teases Music Video for 6LACK-Assisted Song With New Reflective Post

Chloe Bailey Teases Music Video for 6LACK-Assisted Song With New Reflective Post

Most Read
'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Snoop Dogg Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Gig: 'Gold Digger Season'

Snoop Dogg Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Gig: 'Gold Digger Season'

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

LeBron James' Alleged Side Chick Throws Shade at Blog for Pushing Their Affair Rumor Again

LeBron James' Alleged Side Chick Throws Shade at Blog for Pushing Their Affair Rumor Again

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Julia Fox Admits She's Into Partner Swapping Amid Kanye West Open Relationship Rumors

Julia Fox Admits She's Into Partner Swapping Amid Kanye West Open Relationship Rumors

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Nelly Apologizes After 'Old' Oral Sex Video Accidentally Leaked on His Instagram Account

Nelly Apologizes After 'Old' Oral Sex Video Accidentally Leaked on His Instagram Account

Rapper Isaiah Rashad Gets Support After He's Outed in Leaked Sex Tape

Rapper Isaiah Rashad Gets Support After He's Outed in Leaked Sex Tape

Lil' Fizz Mocked Over His Manhood After Alleged Sex Tape Leaks Online

Lil' Fizz Mocked Over His Manhood After Alleged Sex Tape Leaks Online

Cardi B Sets Daughter Kulture's Instagram Page Private Over Mean Comments on the 3-Year-Old

Cardi B Sets Daughter Kulture's Instagram Page Private Over Mean Comments on the 3-Year-Old