Chloe Bailey and Gunna Spotted Holding Hands Despite Repeated Denials of Dating Rumors

The 'Have Mercy' songstress and the 'Pushin P' rapper are photographed walking hand-in-hand when shopping together at Sunset Plaza in West Hollywood, California.

Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chloe Bailey and Gunna continue giving mixed messages about the status of their relationship. After repeatedly denying they're an item, the "You & Me" collaborators have once again fueled their dating speculation following their latest outing.

The two were not hesitant to show some public display of affection when stepping out together earlier this week. They were pictured holding hands during a shopping trip on Wednesday, February 9.

In a video which has circulated online, the pair were seen arriving in a black SUV. Gunna, being a gentleman, opened the door for Chloe and made sure that she made it out of the car safely before grabbing her hand.

The two then walked hand-in-hand as they entered Sunset Plaza in West Hollywood, California. Chloe only flashed a smile while Gunna was unfazed when a paparazzo was heard asking if they're officially a couple now.

During the outing, Chloe rocked a unique outfit that consisted of ripped black leggings, a graphic white top, long silver sleeves and black boots. She also sported sunglasses though it was already dark during their outing. Her hair was done up in a neat bun and she had a colorful piece of jewelry wrapped around her neck.

As for Gunna, he kept it stylish in a gray shirt, a leather blue jacket, denim jeans and blue-and-white sneakers. He also wore white rim sunglasses and carried a gray briefcase in one hand.

Another video shows the two getting up close and personal inside the store as he helped her onto a counter. They later held hands and seemingly sang to one another.

Despite their affectionate display, it's likely that they were shooting a music video. According to The Shade Room which posted the videos to its Instagram account, their vocals from their song "You & Me" was heard playing in the second clip.

Prior to this, Chloe and Gunna were spotted on multiple basketball game dates. Gunna, however, said earlier this month that they're just "really close friends." Echoing the statement, the one-half of Chloe x Halle described the rapper as "a good friend" on Instagram Live.