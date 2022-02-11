 
 

Fans Are Not Happy With Zendaya's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure: 'Redo It'

Fans Are Not Happy With Zendaya's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure: 'Redo It'
The London-based museum unveiled their wax figure version of the Emmy-winning actress on Thursday, February 10, though many fans didn't think that the museum did her justice with the final result.

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman's Madame Tussauds Wax figure is finally here. Madame Tussauds Wax Museum unveiled their wax figure version of the Emmy-winning actress on Thursday, February 10, though many fans didn't think that the museum did her justice with the final result.

Zendaya's wax statue rocks a fuchsia suit, remaking the 25-year-old star's look at the Humane Society of the United States' "To the Rescue Gala" in 2016. She has her hand on her hip, while her hair is slicked back in a low bun. The figure also puts smile on her face.

"From cinema screens to tv screens, to buying a home in London, Zendaya is EVERYWHERE rn... and from Friday her figure will be at Madame Tussauds London too," the London-based museum announced on their Instagram account Thursday, along with a video showing off the wax figure.

  See also...

Not feeling the results, one fan wrote on Twitter, "How does this both look like her and look nothing like her at the same time??? Like when you zoom in close to the face it looks like her a bit but absolutely not from a distance??? Usually it's the opposite. What sorcery is this?" Another fan added, "I see what they're going for, but the proportions of every aspect are a little off."

Someone, meanwhile, claimed the wax figure doesn't even look like the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" actress. "Thats not Zendaya... This looks more like a mix of Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj," the person said. "Oh god… redo it that is NOT zendaya and out of ALL outfits," another person echoed the sentiment. Having mixed feelings for the statue, one user wrote, "Love this... but out of all her iconic looks this is the one they choose???!!!"

However, some others gave Madam Tussauds an approval for their take on Zendaya. "Am I tripping because I think it looks like her…it looks better than a lot other figures we've seen," a satisfied fan said. Another added, "Why is everyone acting like it doesn't look like her?"

