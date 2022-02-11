 
 

Caitlyn Jenner Says She'll Go to Dinner With Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'Pretty Soon'

Caitlyn Jenner Says She'll Go to Dinner With Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'Pretty Soon'
WENN/Avalon/Apega
Celebrity

The retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete reveals that the SKIMS founder invite her to dinner with the 'Saturday Night Live' star because she never met the comedian before.

  • Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Caitlyn Jenner revealed that Kim Kardashian has invited her to dinner with the latter's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Excited by the invitation, the former "I Am Cait" star divulged that the plan is "going to happen pretty soon."

The 72-year-old made the revelation during an interview with U.K. radio show "Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp". "She does seem very happy," the retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete said of the SKIMS founder. "I've talked a little bit about it with my family. I have to be very quiet."

"But yeah I was talking to her the other day and I said, 'You know, I haven't even met him yet. He hasn't been at any function that I've been at," Caitlyn, who was married to Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015, added. "And she goes, 'Oh my God! You'll love him! We have to go to dinner!' "

  See also...


"So anyway, that's going to happen pretty soon," the parent of Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner further gushed. "Honestly, I like to see Kim happy."

Recently, Caitlyn revealed that she has met Kylie and Travis Scott (II)'s second child. When making a virtual appearance on "Good Morning Britain", Caitlyn exclaimed, "The family is growing!"

"Kylie had her little boy, it was announced the other day. I have to be very quiet. I have to be very sensitive and be very careful when I talk about the family, but they're great," the reality star added. "Kylie's doing great, everybody's doing good."

Caitlyn, who already has 19 grandchildren, additionally noted that she has "the next one, the 20th grandchild." She went on to explain, "My son, Burt, and his wife, Val, they're due in month with a little girl, so I'm going for number 20 here in about a month... I can never keep all the birthdays right. It's all on a computer."

You can share this post!

Julia Haart Seeks Restraining Order From Husband Silvio Scaglia, Accuses Him of Trying to Kill Her

Related Posts
Caitlyn Jenner Says She Has Met Her New Grandson, Claims Kylie Is Doing 'Great' After Giving Birth

Caitlyn Jenner Says She Has Met Her New Grandson, Claims Kylie Is Doing 'Great' After Giving Birth

Caitlyn Jenner Enjoys 'Quiet' Christmas Holiday as She's Recovering from Knee Replacement Surgery

Caitlyn Jenner Enjoys 'Quiet' Christmas Holiday as She's Recovering from Knee Replacement Surgery

Caitlyn Jenner Gets New Knee Following Surgery

Caitlyn Jenner Gets New Knee Following Surgery

Caitlyn Jenner Blasts Beverly Hills Restaurant After Denied Service Due to Her Outfit

Caitlyn Jenner Blasts Beverly Hills Restaurant After Denied Service Due to Her Outfit

Most Read
'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Snoop Dogg Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Gig: 'Gold Digger Season'

Snoop Dogg Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Gig: 'Gold Digger Season'

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Julia Fox Admits She's Into Partner Swapping Amid Kanye West Open Relationship Rumors

Julia Fox Admits She's Into Partner Swapping Amid Kanye West Open Relationship Rumors

LeBron James' Alleged Side Chick Throws Shade at Blog for Pushing Their Affair Rumor Again

LeBron James' Alleged Side Chick Throws Shade at Blog for Pushing Their Affair Rumor Again

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Nelly Apologizes After 'Old' Oral Sex Video Accidentally Leaked on His Instagram Account

Nelly Apologizes After 'Old' Oral Sex Video Accidentally Leaked on His Instagram Account

Rapper Isaiah Rashad Gets Support After He's Outed in Leaked Sex Tape

Rapper Isaiah Rashad Gets Support After He's Outed in Leaked Sex Tape

YouTuber Josh Neuman Dies in Iceland Plane Crash: A 'Dreamer' and 'Gentle Soul'

YouTuber Josh Neuman Dies in Iceland Plane Crash: A 'Dreamer' and 'Gentle Soul'

Chris Brown Appears to Confirm He's the Father of Diamond Brown's Daughter as He 'Likes' Her Pics

Chris Brown Appears to Confirm He's the Father of Diamond Brown's Daughter as He 'Likes' Her Pics