Caitlyn Jenner Says She'll Go to Dinner With Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'Pretty Soon'

Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Caitlyn Jenner revealed that Kim Kardashian has invited her to dinner with the latter's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Excited by the invitation, the former "I Am Cait" star divulged that the plan is "going to happen pretty soon."

The 72-year-old made the revelation during an interview with U.K. radio show "Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp". "She does seem very happy," the retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete said of the SKIMS founder. "I've talked a little bit about it with my family. I have to be very quiet."

"But yeah I was talking to her the other day and I said, 'You know, I haven't even met him yet. He hasn't been at any function that I've been at," Caitlyn, who was married to Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015, added. "And she goes, 'Oh my God! You'll love him! We have to go to dinner!' "



"So anyway, that's going to happen pretty soon," the parent of Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner further gushed. "Honestly, I like to see Kim happy."



Recently, Caitlyn revealed that she has met Kylie and Travis Scott (II)'s second child. When making a virtual appearance on "Good Morning Britain", Caitlyn exclaimed, "The family is growing!"

"Kylie had her little boy, it was announced the other day. I have to be very quiet. I have to be very sensitive and be very careful when I talk about the family, but they're great," the reality star added. "Kylie's doing great, everybody's doing good."

Caitlyn, who already has 19 grandchildren, additionally noted that she has "the next one, the 20th grandchild." She went on to explain, "My son, Burt, and his wife, Val, they're due in month with a little girl, so I'm going for number 20 here in about a month... I can never keep all the birthdays right. It's all on a computer."