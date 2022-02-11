 
 

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Bosco Is 'Happiest' She's Ever Been After Coming Out as Trans Woman

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Bosco Is 'Happiest' She's Ever Been After Coming Out as Trans Woman
Instagram
Celebrity

When opening up about her gender identity journey, the season 14 star of the reality competition series says that she's considered transitioning for 'over a decade.'

  • Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Bosco has candidly opened up about her gender identity journey. Taking to social media, the drag queen said that she's at her "happiest" as she proudly announced that she is a transgender woman.

Making use of her Instagram account on Thursday, February 10, the season 14 star of the reality competition series wrote, "I'm trans, my pronouns out of drag are she/they." She went on to express her feelings, "I'm the happiest I've ever been."

Bosco accompanied her message with a smiling shot, complete with her signature blonde hair. "I'm straight too," she noted. She further explained, "After filming wrapped this summer, I began focusing on figuring out what medical transitioning would look like for me. I started HRT [hormone replacement therapy] after getting back from 'Drag Race'. I also plan to start exploring some surgical options in the near future."

"This is something that's been on my mind for over a decade now. I've spent my adult life working in the food industry and have never felt financially secure enough to start this process," the Seattle-based drag performer continued. She went on sharing to her fans and followers, "Honestly, I was also just flat out terrified of how I'd be treated. I still am."

  See also...

Bosco also noted that she's now "in a place where [she's] surrounded by love and support." She added, "Love from my heaven-sent boyfriend, stunning peers, and incredible friends. I'm not quite where I want to be yet, but I'm starting to see her peak [sic] through more and more."

Some of her competitors on "Drag Race" season 14 flooded the comment section with their support. Jorgeous commented, "Happy For You My Angel !!! So Excited For You," while Orion Story gushed over Bosco, saying that she is "so proud" of her for revealing her "beautiful soul."

Bosco is now the third out trans contestant among the "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 14 cast, in addition to Kerri Colby and Kornbread Jete a.k.a. The Snack. Other trans contestants who've competed throughout the series were Monica Beverly Hillz, Peppermint, Gia Gunn, Carmen Carrera and Laganja Estranja.

You can share this post!

Caitlyn Jenner Says She'll Go to Dinner With Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'Pretty Soon'

Matt James Jokingly Admits He's Not Qualified to Hold Golf Club After Accidentally Hitting Cameraman
Most Read
'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Chris Brown Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Snoop Dogg Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Gig: 'Gold Digger Season'

Snoop Dogg Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Gig: 'Gold Digger Season'

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

Saweetie Seemingly Debuts New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Picture

LeBron James' Alleged Side Chick Throws Shade at Blog for Pushing Their Affair Rumor Again

LeBron James' Alleged Side Chick Throws Shade at Blog for Pushing Their Affair Rumor Again

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Julia Fox Admits She's Into Partner Swapping Amid Kanye West Open Relationship Rumors

Julia Fox Admits She's Into Partner Swapping Amid Kanye West Open Relationship Rumors

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Nelly Apologizes After 'Old' Oral Sex Video Accidentally Leaked on His Instagram Account

Nelly Apologizes After 'Old' Oral Sex Video Accidentally Leaked on His Instagram Account

Rapper Isaiah Rashad Gets Support After He's Outed in Leaked Sex Tape

Rapper Isaiah Rashad Gets Support After He's Outed in Leaked Sex Tape

Lil' Fizz Mocked Over His Manhood After Alleged Sex Tape Leaks Online

Lil' Fizz Mocked Over His Manhood After Alleged Sex Tape Leaks Online

Cardi B Sets Daughter Kulture's Instagram Page Private Over Mean Comments on the 3-Year-Old

Cardi B Sets Daughter Kulture's Instagram Page Private Over Mean Comments on the 3-Year-Old