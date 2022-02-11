'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Bosco Is 'Happiest' She's Ever Been After Coming Out as Trans Woman

Instagram Celebrity

When opening up about her gender identity journey, the season 14 star of the reality competition series says that she's considered transitioning for 'over a decade.'

AceShowbiz - "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Bosco has candidly opened up about her gender identity journey. Taking to social media, the drag queen said that she's at her "happiest" as she proudly announced that she is a transgender woman.

Making use of her Instagram account on Thursday, February 10, the season 14 star of the reality competition series wrote, "I'm trans, my pronouns out of drag are she/they." She went on to express her feelings, "I'm the happiest I've ever been."

Bosco accompanied her message with a smiling shot, complete with her signature blonde hair. "I'm straight too," she noted. She further explained, "After filming wrapped this summer, I began focusing on figuring out what medical transitioning would look like for me. I started HRT [hormone replacement therapy] after getting back from 'Drag Race'. I also plan to start exploring some surgical options in the near future."

"This is something that's been on my mind for over a decade now. I've spent my adult life working in the food industry and have never felt financially secure enough to start this process," the Seattle-based drag performer continued. She went on sharing to her fans and followers, "Honestly, I was also just flat out terrified of how I'd be treated. I still am."

Bosco also noted that she's now "in a place where [she's] surrounded by love and support." She added, "Love from my heaven-sent boyfriend, stunning peers, and incredible friends. I'm not quite where I want to be yet, but I'm starting to see her peak [sic] through more and more."

Some of her competitors on "Drag Race" season 14 flooded the comment section with their support. Jorgeous commented, "Happy For You My Angel !!! So Excited For You," while Orion Story gushed over Bosco, saying that she is "so proud" of her for revealing her "beautiful soul."

Bosco is now the third out trans contestant among the "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 14 cast, in addition to Kerri Colby and Kornbread Jete a.k.a. The Snack. Other trans contestants who've competed throughout the series were Monica Beverly Hillz, Peppermint, Gia Gunn, Carmen Carrera and Laganja Estranja.