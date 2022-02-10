Bob Odenkirk Details His Near-Fatal Heart Attack on 'Better Call Saul' Set

AMC/Michele K. Short Celebrity

In a New York Times Magazine profile, the 59-year-old actor opens up about the horrifying experience during a filming back in July 2021 that he surprisingly has no recollection of.

AceShowbiz - Bob Odenkirk once shocked fans with a health scare back in July 2021 when he was filming for "Better Call Saul" . In a New York Times Magazine profile, which will be published in print on Sunday, February 13, the actor opened up about the horrifying experience.

"We were shooting a scene, we'd been shooting all day, and luckily I didn't go back to my trailer," he recently told the news outlet. He added that he was taking a break with co-stars Patrick Fabian and Rhea Seehorn at the time of the incident, though he claimed that he has no memory of the moment.

The 59-year-old actor said, "I went to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike, and I just went down." He continued, "Rhea said I started turning bluish-gray right away."

As the production's medics were alerted, the AMC drama show's health safety supervisor, Rosa Estrada, and assistant director, Angie Meyer, did CPR on Bob before attaching him to a defibrillator. However, they only managed to restart his heart at the third attempt. "The third time, it got me that rhythm back," he shared.

"That's its own weirdness," Rhea said of Bob's foggy recollection. "You didn't have a near-death experience -- you're told you had one."

The cause of the incident was a plaque which was built up in his heart, though the "Nebraska" star decided to forgo treatment for the time being. The father of two said he was fine until last year - which was when "one of those pieces of plaque broke up."

Thankfully, Bob was able to resume the filming of his show again in September 2021. "Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people," he tweeted at the time.