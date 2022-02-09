 
 

Willow Smith Unfollows Billie Eilish on Instagram After Pulling Out of Her World Tour

The singer daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith announces on Twitter that she is withdrawing from 'Happier Than Ever, the World Tour' due to production limitations.

  • Feb 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Is Willow Smith feuding with Billie Eilish? The daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith was caught unfollowing the Grammy-winning singer on Instagram after pulling out of the latter's "Happier Than Ever, the World Tour".

On Tuesday, February 8, Willow announced on Twitter that she won't be at an opening of Billie's tour. "Due to production limitations, I am unable to put on the show that I believe you all deserve," she tweeted. "Stay Safe, I love you all and I will see you soon!"

After making the announcement, the "I Am Legend" actress hit the unfollow button on the "Bad Guy" hitmaker's Instagram page. It prompted fans to question whether there was something wrong between the two.

Willow was originally set to serve as Billie's opening act on 11 dates of the North American leg of the tour, which will be kicked off on Wednesday night at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. She was supposed to appear on some other shows until March 8.

While fans might be disappointed by Willow's absence, they can still see Tkay Maidza, Duckwrth, Jessie Reyez, Jungle, Arlo Parks and Girl in Red on the opening show. It remains unclear whether there will be a new artist to take Willow's spot.

That aside, Willow has something to celebrate recently as she launched her debut novel. Revealing the news on Instagram, she gushed, "I am so grateful to announce that my debut novel…<#theblackshieldmaiden> is going to be dropping on !!"

"I've been working on this historical fiction for over 4 years & I couldn't be more excited to see what aspects of the story will incite more catharsis for you all," she added. "Infinite gratitude to my good friend & writing partner @JessHendelwrites for hanging in there with me & nurturing my vision to life! I couldnt've asked for a better first experience writing a novel! Let the battle begin PRE-ORDER AVAILABLE NOW ! LINK IN BIO !"

