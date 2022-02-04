Bow Wow Mocked After Trolling Jermaine Dupri for Confessing He Cheated on Janet Jackson

Instagram/WENN/Ivan Nikolov Celebrity

After playfully using the hashtag 'Like Father Like Son' when reacting to the rapper/record producer's confession in 'JANET', the 'Let Me Hold You' rapper is dubbed 'corny' by social media critics.

AceShowbiz - Bow Wow is facing backlash after reacting to Janet Jackson's documentary. The "Let Me Hold You" rapper was dubbed "corny" by online critics after he playfully trolled Jermaine Dupri for confessing that he cheated on the younger sister of Michael Jackson.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 2, the 34-year-old hip-hop artist posted a photo of him covering his eye with his left hand. Over the pic, he wrote, "LETTER TO MY EXES... BLAME JD [double red exclamation points emoji]. HAHAHA IM WATCHING THIS 'JANET' DOC #LIKEFATHERLIKESON."

Upon learning of his social media post, many Instagram users said that he's "being corny." One critic wrote, "He so corny.. they both think that's funny." Another added, "How did he grow up to be a big ball of corn."

"So I just want to know if he thinks it's cool because he does have a daughter," a separate critic opined. In the meantime, a fourth chimed in, "He thinks this is cute but has a daughter to raise!" while a fifth added, "He needs a SM cleansing and needs therapy. We not doing this all year, Shad."

Jermaine owned up to his mistake in the fourth part of Lifetime and A&E's "JANET" documentary. "One of the weird things is that dating Janet attracts other women - girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her... and I'm a man," he confessed.

For her part, Janet admitted that she was aware of her now-ex's infidelity. "I had heard he was cheating, but there were other things... I needed more than he was giving me," she said. "He was a workaholic and he was constantly working - as soon as he was done working, after he would go to the club."

"I would ask him to carve out a little time for me," the younger sister of the late Michael Jackson added. "I always felt that he didn't have enough time for a girlfriend... I would say that world was his girlfriend."

Janet and Jermaine were dating from 2002 until 2009. Despite the split, the exes remain amicable as she showed him love on his birthday back in September 2021. Posting a throwback photo of her and her former boyfriend, she noted, "Sending luv to u today @jermainedupri."