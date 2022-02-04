 
 

Candace Cameron Bure Scared to Lose Her Text Messages With Bob Saget

The D. J. Ranner depicter on 'Full House' chokes up as she reads her last text conversation with her TV dad on 'Today' show, three weeks after the comedian's sudden passing.

  • Feb 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Candace Cameron Bure is keeping her last text messages with Bob Saget as one of her most precious mementos following his untimely passing. The actress treasures them so much that she is afraid to lose them.

Appearing in the Thursday, February 3 episode of "Today", the "Fuller House" star said she talked to the late actor just two weeks before he died. "I'm actually going to grab my phone. I'm so scared that I'm going to pull up his text and then accidentally delete it one day," she told host Hoda Kotb during the virtual chat. "It scares me so much because I don't ever want to lose this."

"It was just two weeks before he passed," she continued, admitting that she got into a trivial argument with her on-screen dad during their last conversation. "We were going to have dinner. And we got into a little tiff. And his flight was delayed. We ended up not having dinner," she recalled.

The D. J. Tanner depicter continued sharing, "But in Bob fashion, the next day he wrote me, like, what would be pages long of a text. And he was apologizing, saying he was cranky and he was just so sorry."

She then read Bob's text to her, "He said, 'Oh, now I feel even worse. I was so wrong. You're, like, my favorite person on the Earth and I acted like Dolly. I was getting ready to take a late flight, and I was annoyed.' "

"Bob went on and on and on in the text. And he said at the end, 'I love you more for the trouble you're giving me, if that's even possible,' " the 45-year-old actress said.

Candace then began to choke up as she read her reply to Bob. "I wrote back … 'I could never be mad at you. Roll my eyes at you? Yes. But never mad,' " she shared, adding that she then told the actor, " 'And I love that [you're being like] Dolly. That made me laugh out loud. I loved your mom.' "

Bob wrote back to her, "I love you. My mom loved you too."

Bob was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, south of Orlando, Florida on January 9. His official cause of death has not been released, but authorities have said there were no signs of foul play or drug use.

