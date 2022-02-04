 
 

Jennifer Lopez Takes Playful Jab at Hoda Kotb's Recent Split After Being Asked About Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Takes Playful Jab at Hoda Kotb's Recent Split After Being Asked About Ben Affleck
WENN
Celebrity

After being asked about her private life while promoting her new film 'Marry Me' in the latest episode of 'Today', the 'On the Floor' hitmaker jokingly mocks the host, who recently announced her split from fiance Joel Schiffman.

  • Feb 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez hilariously flipped the script on Hoda Kotb in the latest episode of the "Today" show. The "On the Floor" hitmaker tried dodging questions about her romance with beau Ben Affleck by bringing up the host's recent split from her fiance Joel Schiffman.

In the Thursday, February 3 episode of the daytime show, Hoda held up a magazine cover of the 52-year-old actress/singer while strategically covering up news about her own relationship woes in the corner. "You look beautiful on PEOPLE [magazine]. Let me just block out this corner," Hoda said.

"Why you trying to block out the corner?" J.Lo, who came to the studio to promote her new film "Marry Me", asked Hoda. The "Hustlers" actress added, "You don't want to talk about your personal stuff? Is that what it is, Hoda?" She then laughed as she grabbed the magazine from the host.

Hoda simply replied, "Touche," before her co-host Savannah Guthrie chimed in, "They call that mutually assured destruction." J.Lo then said of the situation, "That was funny," with Hoda agreeing, "You're funny."

Minutes earlier, the NBC hosts were digging on J.Lo's high-profile love life with Ben. "I know you don't necessarily want to spill your guts about something that is personal and belongs to you," Savannah said, "But... I think so many people can relate to the one who got away or the one you always wondered about. How did you find each other again?"

  See also...

"We can talk about that backstage if you really want to know," J.Lo answered. "The Boy Next Door" actress went on adding that love "is so sacred and special" and that she wanted to "hold a little of that privately." She then said, "But we're very happy if that's what you're wondering about."

As for Hoda, she addressed her and Joel's split in Monday's episode of the morning show. She admitted at the time, "We decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple."

"So we decided we are going to start this new year ... on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends," Hoda continued. She went on to stress that "it's not like something happened" in her relationship.

Hoda explained, "They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, or a season or for a lifetime." She told her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, "And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season."

You can share this post!

'RHOM' Star Alexia Echevarria Reacts to Being Compared to Teresa Giudice

Michael Rapaport Gets Snowballed While Ranting on Instagram Live: 'Shut the F**k Up!'

Related Posts
Jennifer Lopez Gets Candid About What 'Really Destroyed' Her First Relationship With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Gets Candid About What 'Really Destroyed' Her First Relationship With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Admits She First Had 'a Little Bit of Fear' About Reconnecting With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Admits She First Had 'a Little Bit of Fear' About Reconnecting With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Denies Being Mad After Ben Affleck Seemingly Blamed Alcoholism on Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez Denies Being Mad After Ben Affleck Seemingly Blamed Alcoholism on Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez Furious After Ben Affleck Blames Drinking Issue on Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez Furious After Ben Affleck Blames Drinking Issue on Jennifer Garner

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Anna Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence to Fiercely Defend Convicted Husband Josh

Anna Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence to Fiercely Defend Convicted Husband Josh

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence