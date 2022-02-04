Jennifer Lopez Takes Playful Jab at Hoda Kotb's Recent Split After Being Asked About Ben Affleck

WENN Celebrity

After being asked about her private life while promoting her new film 'Marry Me' in the latest episode of 'Today', the 'On the Floor' hitmaker jokingly mocks the host, who recently announced her split from fiance Joel Schiffman.

Feb 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez hilariously flipped the script on Hoda Kotb in the latest episode of the "Today" show. The "On the Floor" hitmaker tried dodging questions about her romance with beau Ben Affleck by bringing up the host's recent split from her fiance Joel Schiffman.

In the Thursday, February 3 episode of the daytime show, Hoda held up a magazine cover of the 52-year-old actress/singer while strategically covering up news about her own relationship woes in the corner. "You look beautiful on PEOPLE [magazine]. Let me just block out this corner," Hoda said.

"Why you trying to block out the corner?" J.Lo, who came to the studio to promote her new film "Marry Me", asked Hoda. The "Hustlers" actress added, "You don't want to talk about your personal stuff? Is that what it is, Hoda?" She then laughed as she grabbed the magazine from the host.

Hoda simply replied, "Touche," before her co-host Savannah Guthrie chimed in, "They call that mutually assured destruction." J.Lo then said of the situation, "That was funny," with Hoda agreeing, "You're funny."

Minutes earlier, the NBC hosts were digging on J.Lo's high-profile love life with Ben. "I know you don't necessarily want to spill your guts about something that is personal and belongs to you," Savannah said, "But... I think so many people can relate to the one who got away or the one you always wondered about. How did you find each other again?"

"We can talk about that backstage if you really want to know," J.Lo answered. "The Boy Next Door" actress went on adding that love "is so sacred and special" and that she wanted to "hold a little of that privately." She then said, "But we're very happy if that's what you're wondering about."

As for Hoda, she addressed her and Joel's split in Monday's episode of the morning show. She admitted at the time, "We decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple."

"So we decided we are going to start this new year ... on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends," Hoda continued. She went on to stress that "it's not like something happened" in her relationship.

Hoda explained, "They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, or a season or for a lifetime." She told her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, "And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season."