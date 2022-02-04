Spice Girls Scrap Plans for 2023 World Tour as They Split Once Again

Instagram Music

The iconic British girl group, which consists of Mel C, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner, are also forced to cancel plans for an animated movie due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AceShowbiz - Spice Girls' fans might need to go through another heartbreak. If a new report is to be believed, the British girl group have scrapped plans for the 2023 world tour as they parted ways once again.

Offering more details about the group's alleged separation was The Sun. "It was going brilliant - but Covid killed the momentum," an insider said of the plans. "Now it's done again. Ther's nothing on the agenda and they're focusing on their own things."

Aside from future gigs, plans for an animated movie have been shelved. "A few years of lockdown and everyone's back has turned on the group in favour of other projects," the insider further shared, before adding, "[Geri Horner (Geri Halliwell)] is talking about new TV things, [Emma Bunton] has TV and radio work."

As for Mel C (Melanie C) and Mel B (Melanie Brown), they are reportedly "focusing on their own stuff." The source went on to explain, "[Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams)] certainly isn't going to be the one to bring it back to life - so it has fizzled out. They're done."

Spice Girls previously re-teamed for a series of shows in 2019. In October 2021, Mel C divulged that she and her bandmates were "constantly" talking about another reunion. "This has to happen," she said when speaking to Entertainment Tonight at that time.

"We talk about it constantly. We did the shows in 2019, the plan was to continue on. Of course, the world has been in such turmoil, but the plan beyond this is to get out there when it's safe, when we can do it," she continued elaborating. "What's tough is there's so many artists that want to get out there, and there's only so many venues, so we're all kind of queuing up going, 'I want to! I want to!' "