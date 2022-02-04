 
 

Michelle Branch and Husband Patrick Carney 'Thrilled' After Welcoming Their Second Child

The 'Are You Happy Now?' songstress and The Black Keys drummer reveal that they named their newborn daughter after his 'loving grandmother, Willie Madge Slate.'

  • Feb 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney have welcomed a new addition to their family. Having given birth to daughter Willie Jacquet Carney on Wednesday, February 2, the "Everywhere" singer said she and her husband are "thrilled" to share the exciting news.

"We are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl," the parents gushed in a statement to E! News. "She's named after Patrick's loving grandmother, Willie Madge Slate, and her middle name, Jacquet, is Michelle's mother Peggy's maiden name."

The baby girl joined her 3-year-old brother Rhys James Carney and Michelle's 16-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle Landau from her previous marriage to Teddy Landau. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 18.5 inches long upon her arrival.

The one-half of The Wreckers and The Black Keys drummer also shared a photo of the newborn to the outlet. In the picture, she could be seen sleeping soundly as she's wrapped in a blanket with a striped turban around her head.

The "Are You Happy Now?" songstress confirmed her pregnancy in August 2021, months after suffering a miscarriage. "You know you're pregnant when... Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself," she wrote on Instagram at that time.

"@officerpatrickcarney was my hero (as usual) and went to the market in search of double cream," the then-expectant mom added. "Couldn't be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!"

Michelle and Patrick first met in February 2015 when attending a Grammys party in Los Angeles. The two musicans fell in love while working on her third studio album, "Hopeless Romantic". They got engaged on her 34th birthday in July 2017 and later tied the knot in April 2019 in New Orleans.

