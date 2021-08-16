 
 

Michelle Branch Pregnant, Several Months After Miscarriage

Celebrity

The 'Are You Happy Now?' singer is having a bun in the oven and announces it to her online followers on Instagram, several months after suffering from pregnancy loss.

  • Aug 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Michelle Branch is expecting her third child.

The 38 year old has revealed she's pregnant with husband Patrick Carney's baby.

It's the couple's second child together while Branch is also mum to 16-year-old Owen Isabelle from her marriage to Teddy Landau.

Michelle broke the baby news by posting a shot of scones she had baked on Instagram with the caption, "You know you're pregnant when... Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself."

"@officerpatrickcarney was my hero (as usual) and went to the market in search of double cream. Couldn't be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!"

The "Everywhere" singer and The Black Keys drummer suffered a miscarriage at the end of last year (20).

The couple shares two-year-old son Rhys.

"December decided to really finish us off with a bang!" she told her devotees about her pregnancy loss late last year. "No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday. And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf**ker!)."

"But alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress," she continued. "We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire. Five more days until 2021. I'm limping to the finish line."

