Tristan Thompson Clowned After Posting New Thirst Trap

Sharing an update on his Instagram Story, the Cleveland Cavaliers player goes shirtless and bares his chiseled abs in a mirror selfie as he brags about 'grind time.'

Feb 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson has seemingly put his shameless act behind and is back boasting on social media. Apparently being so full of himself lately, the NBA star has posted a new thirst trap on Instagram.

On Wednesday, February 2, the 30-year-old athlete updated his Instagram Story with a picture of him going shirtless. In the mirror selfie, the father of three bared his sculpted abs and tattooed chest while he held his phone to capture his reflection in the mirror.

In the caption, he wrote, "Grind time," along with two muscle arm emojis and a face with steam from nose emoji.

After Tristan's photo was reposted on another Instagram account, he was soon trolled by other social media users. "I'm so tired of that picture of him," one person reacted to his image. Another remarked, "Tristan, PLEASE."

"Trashtan lol," a third laughed him off. A fourth user commented on his caption, "That's his problem, always grinding...the wrong 'thing'. Hustling backwards lol." Someone else added, "Them child support ain't gon pay themselves sir. You have no other option but to."

Tristan lately has been quiet on social media following his paternity scandal. In early January, he confirmed that "paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols." He vowed, "I take full responsibility for my actions."

The Cleveland Cavaliers player added, "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

Tristan then publicly apologized to Khloe Kardashian, whom he was dating when he had an affair with Maralee. "Khloe, you don't deserve this," he wrote. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think," he continued expressing his regret, before concluding his lengthy note, "Again, I am so incredibly sorry."