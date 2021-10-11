Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby Reunite After Performing 'DWTS' Remotely Following COVID Diagnosis

Instagram TV

The 'Dancing With the Stars' contestants will be back on stage after both performed from their homes virtually while quarantining following their coronavirus diagnosis.

AceShowbiz - Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby are finally reunited. The "Dance Moms" star and her Peloton instructor partner will be back on "Dancing With the Stars" stage after the two performed remotely and virtually from their homes as they contracted the coronavirus.

Announcing the happy news was Cheryl via Instagram. On Saturday, October 9, the 34-year-old professional dancer took to her page to share a photo with her partner in what appeared to be a dance studio, rehearsing for the upcoming episode of on the long-running competition series. In the caption, she wrote, "Reunited and it feels so good!"

Previously, Cheryl revealed that she had completed her quarantine and would be dancing live with Cody in forthcoming "DWTS" episodes. "I have been officially cleared. I am back to normal. No more quarantine for me," she said in a video she shared on her Instagram account on October 7. "Unfortunately, Cody is still in quarantine, but he will be back in Los Angeles starting Friday, which means we can technically dance on both Monday and Tuesday."

"I'm grateful that we're healthy. Thank you guys for all your support over the past week-and-a-half or ten days," Cheryl added. The "Jane the Virgin" alum went on saying, "It's been truly an emotional rollercoaster, but wouldn't have been able to get through it without all of you guys and all of your support."

Cheryl further expressed her gratitude as saying, "I am just happy that Cody is okay, and we're still rehearsing via Zoom as we speak." She then promised her fans, "You'll see us both back in the ballroom Monday and Tuesday night. I am so excited. We've got lots of work to do."

Earlier this month, Cheryl announced that she and her dancing partner performed separately and virtually from their homes. "We're going to be doing it from the comfort of our own home," the 37-year-old dancer said in the October 1 episode of "Good Morning America". In the clip, she also shared a look at her house. "Look at that, I've turned our living room into a ballroom," she said.

Cheryl, who was "fully vaccinated" with Moderna, first divulged that she tested positive for the virus on September 26. After explaining that she's been "feeling progressively worse" throughout the day, Cheryl claimed she felt "so bad" for Cody. "I feel like I'm letting him down. I just feel like s**t and it's so overwhelming," she told the viewers while fighting back tears. "It's Sunday and the show's tomorrow. I just hope I didn't spread it."

Then on September 30, Cody took to his Instagram account to share that he contracted the virus as well. In the clip he posted on his Instagram page, the 34-year-old began opening up, "I have tested positive for COVID again, the second time this year." He then admitted that he had "really mild" symptoms. "Congestion, a little bit of a headache, cough," he said.