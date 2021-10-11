Adam Devine Weds Chloe Bridges After Two Years of Engagement

Instagram/adamdevine Celebrity

The former 'Workaholics' star exchanges his vows with his longtime partner in front of his family and friends in an 'awesome wedding' in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

AceShowbiz - Adam Devine is officially a married man. The former "Workaholics" star tied the knot with his longtime partner Chloe Bridges in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico wedding after two years of engagement.

A representative for the 37-year-old actor confirmed to E! News that he and his longtime love married on Sunday, October 10. Sharing the happy news was also his former co-star Erik Griffin. The comedian took to his Instagram account on that same day to share a snap from the wedding.

"Dem Boyz! Devine is off the market! Such an awesome wedding!" Erik wrote alongside a group photo with Adam, Blake Anderson and Anders Holm. In the picture, Adam could be seen wearing a black shirt, matching slacks and sneakers. Blake and Anders sported a similar style, while Erik opted for a gray suit.

Prior to their big day, Chloe shared insight into their wedding planning. "Were we crazy for trying to plan a wedding during a global pandemic?? Probably, yeah, cause many, many things went wrong including but not limited to us both getting breakthrough covid," the "Pretty Little Liars" actress wrote along with a series of photos that saw her wearing various wedding gowns.

"But we gave it our best shot and it's almost here and it seems like it's actually going to pan out!!" Chloe added. "The Final Girls" star continued, "Consider this dump of the wedding dresses I almost-chose-but-didn't to be your warning that this is going to be a very wedding-heavy account for the next two weeks."

Adam and Chloe got engaged back in October 2019. At that time, the "Pitch Perfect" actor and his now-wife announced their engagement via Instagram. "She said yes! Well actually she said 'ahh Adam' and then kissed me but I'm pretty sure that means YES!" he shared.

In the meantime, Chloe wrote a sweet note that read, "I've known we had a special connection since we first met." She further explained, "Well FIRST I liked the way his butt looked in his jeans and the way he made me laugh and the fact that his backpack was monogrammed which seemed VERY adult to me five years ago."

"I quickly learned that he is the kindest, funniest, most incredible man I've ever met," Chloe gushed over Adam. The Louisiana-born actress went on to add, "I'm so proud to be his girl and will be even prouder to be his wife. Let's do this baby."