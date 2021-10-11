Timothee Chalamet Unveils His First Look as Willy Wonka

Instagram/tchalamet Movie

The 'Dune' actor posts a photo of himself dressing in character as the young inventor and chocolate genius in the upcoming prequel to 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'.

AceShowbiz - A new Willy Wonka movie isn't coming out until 2023, but thankfully fans don't have to wait that long to see the new iteration of the famous character created by Roald Dahl. Timothee Chalamet, who portrays the fictional young inventor and chocolate genius in "Wonka", has given a look at his transformation into the character.

Making its way out via his official social media page, the photo posted by the Academy Award-nominated actor on Sunday, October 10 features himself dressing in character as Willy Wonka on a snowy set. He donned a black top hat and burgundy jacket, with a colorful scarf.

Besides the first look at his character, Chalamet also shared a close-up shot of him touching a walking cane whose top resembles a purple present resting inside a flower. "The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last ...WONKA," he captioned the snaps.

"Wonka", the third feature film adaptation in the "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" franchise, is billed as a prequel movie. Plot details are still kept under wraps, but it has been reported that the prequel movie will "focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world's most famous chocolate factory."

When Chalamet's casting was announced back in May, it was confirmed that he will sing and dance in the upcoming movie. The 25-year-old actor beat out Tom Holland who was reported to be in contention for the role, while Ryan Gosling, Donald Glover and Ezra Miller were among other actors previously linked to the movie. Other cast members are currently unknown.

Paul King will direct from the screenplay he wrote with Simon Farnaby. David Heyman is producing via his Heyday Films. Luke Kelly is also producing, with Michael Siegel and Alexandra Derbyshire executive producing. Production began in September for a planned release on March 17, 2023.