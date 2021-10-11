 
 

Timothee Chalamet Unveils His First Look as Willy Wonka

Timothee Chalamet Unveils His First Look as Willy Wonka
Instagram/tchalamet
Movie

The 'Dune' actor posts a photo of himself dressing in character as the young inventor and chocolate genius in the upcoming prequel to 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'.

  • Oct 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - A new Willy Wonka movie isn't coming out until 2023, but thankfully fans don't have to wait that long to see the new iteration of the famous character created by Roald Dahl. Timothee Chalamet, who portrays the fictional young inventor and chocolate genius in "Wonka", has given a look at his transformation into the character.

Making its way out via his official social media page, the photo posted by the Academy Award-nominated actor on Sunday, October 10 features himself dressing in character as Willy Wonka on a snowy set. He donned a black top hat and burgundy jacket, with a colorful scarf.

Besides the first look at his character, Chalamet also shared a close-up shot of him touching a walking cane whose top resembles a purple present resting inside a flower. "The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last ...WONKA," he captioned the snaps.

  See also...

"Wonka", the third feature film adaptation in the "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" franchise, is billed as a prequel movie. Plot details are still kept under wraps, but it has been reported that the prequel movie will "focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world's most famous chocolate factory."

When Chalamet's casting was announced back in May, it was confirmed that he will sing and dance in the upcoming movie. The 25-year-old actor beat out Tom Holland who was reported to be in contention for the role, while Ryan Gosling, Donald Glover and Ezra Miller were among other actors previously linked to the movie. Other cast members are currently unknown.

Paul King will direct from the screenplay he wrote with Simon Farnaby. David Heyman is producing via his Heyday Films. Luke Kelly is also producing, with Michael Siegel and Alexandra Derbyshire executive producing. Production began in September for a planned release on March 17, 2023.

You can share this post!

Sharna Burgess In No Rush to Have Children of Her Own With Brian Austin Green

Adam Devine Weds Chloe Bridges After Two Years of Engagement
Related Posts
Timothee Chalamet Confirmed to Sing and Dance in New Willy Wonka Musical Film

Timothee Chalamet Confirmed to Sing and Dance in New Willy Wonka Musical Film

'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' Prequel Leans Toward Casting Female Actor as Willy Wonka

'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' Prequel Leans Toward Casting Female Actor as Willy Wonka

New 'Willy Wonka' Movie to Offer Backstory, Producer Spills

New 'Willy Wonka' Movie to Offer Backstory, Producer Spills

Donald Glover Shortlisted for Willy Wonka Movie - See His Response

Donald Glover Shortlisted for Willy Wonka Movie - See His Response

Most Read
Madonna Regrets Turning Down 'Catwoman' and 'Wanted to Kill Herself' After Rejecting 'The Matrix'
Movie

Madonna Regrets Turning Down 'Catwoman' and 'Wanted to Kill Herself' After Rejecting 'The Matrix'

'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star Tony Shalhoub Calls Sarah Silverman's 'Jewface' Criticisms 'Troubling'

'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star Tony Shalhoub Calls Sarah Silverman's 'Jewface' Criticisms 'Troubling'

The Osmonds Musical to Focus on Darker Side of Their Fame

The Osmonds Musical to Focus on Darker Side of Their Fame

Jason Biggs Flustered by Son's Question About 'Apple Pie' Scene From 'American Pie'

Jason Biggs Flustered by Son's Question About 'Apple Pie' Scene From 'American Pie'

'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' Trailer: Kaya Scodelario Leads the Fight Against Umbrella

'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' Trailer: Kaya Scodelario Leads the Fight Against Umbrella

Anthony Mackie Would Love to See 'Mad Max Meets Real Steel' Sequel

Anthony Mackie Would Love to See 'Mad Max Meets Real Steel' Sequel

Ralph Fiennes to Play Real-Life 'Master Builder' of New York in 'Straight Line Crazy'

Ralph Fiennes to Play Real-Life 'Master Builder' of New York in 'Straight Line Crazy'

Shannen Doherty Keen to See Women 'Celebrated at All Stages' After Watching Keanu Reeves' Films

Shannen Doherty Keen to See Women 'Celebrated at All Stages' After Watching Keanu Reeves' Films

Denis Villeneuve Admits 'Blade Runner' Sequel Was 'Sacrilegious'

Denis Villeneuve Admits 'Blade Runner' Sequel Was 'Sacrilegious'

Jake Gyllenhaal Credits Tom Holland for Helping Him Overcome Anxiety on 'Spider-Man' Set

Jake Gyllenhaal Credits Tom Holland for Helping Him Overcome Anxiety on 'Spider-Man' Set

Daniel Craig 'Nervous' About Royals' Reactions During 'No Time to Die' Premiere

Daniel Craig 'Nervous' About Royals' Reactions During 'No Time to Die' Premiere

David Harewood to Use Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn's Boxing Rivalry as Directing Debut Film

David Harewood to Use Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn's Boxing Rivalry as Directing Debut Film

Paramount Fires Back at Bam Margera's 'Baseless' Lawsuit Over 'Jackass Forever' Treatment

Paramount Fires Back at Bam Margera's 'Baseless' Lawsuit Over 'Jackass Forever' Treatment