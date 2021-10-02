Joan Collins Calls Out the Kardashian Family for 'Awful Lot of Surgery'

WENN/Instagram/Sheri Determan Celebrity

In her new memoir titled 'My Unapologetic Diaries', the 'Dynasty' legend accuses the Kardashian-Jenner clan of getting under the knife to fix their bottoms and tiny waists.

AceShowbiz - Joan Collins has a lot to say to the Kardashian family. In her new memoir titled "My Unapologetic Diaries", the "Dynasty" legend's slammed the Kardashian-Jenner clan as saying that they have "awful lot of surgery."

"Are you supposed to ignore somebody when they come in with tape on their eyelid?" the 88-year-old British star first wrote of her "Dynasty" co-star Linda Evans and her plastic surgery. "Every one of the other actors was saying, 'What do you think she had done?' "

Joan went on asking, "Am I the only one who thinks there's an obesity crisis?" She then insisted that "those lips people have done" look "ludicrous." The actress, who appeared in "The Time of Their Lives", added, "I'm sorry. And if people want to go round looking like that I'm going to laugh at it."

"We all talk about it. Have you ever been in a hairdresser's? The Kardashians, for instance," Joan said. The Golden Globe Award-winning artist further elaborated, "Kris Jenner, their mother, is a good friend of mine and I don't want to be rude about her children."

Joan then explained, "But there's an awful lot of surgery there and I've talked to my friends about it." The "American Horror Story" actress then accused the reality stars, "I'm sure [they] have, the bottoms, the tiny waists."

In her memoir, Joan even took a swing at Italian actress Sophia Loren and her pearly whites, noting that Sophia's teeth "look like they have been carved out of ivory." She then said, "[Sophia] is still alive. But it's not as if we're bosom buddies and she's never going to speak to me again. And it's true."

Her no holds barred memoir also touched on multiple members of the royal family. She went on slamming the extreme measures the studio would go through to keep actresses "10lb less than our ideal weight, otherwise we'd get a b*****king."