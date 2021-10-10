Pink Floyd's Nick Mason: People Underestimate How Good a Drummer Charlie Watts Was

Facebook/Baldur Bragason/WENN Celebrity

The Pink Floyd member pays tribute to the late member of The Rolling Stones, saying most people don't realize just how good a drummer the 80-year-old musician was.

AceShowbiz - Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has added his tribute to late Rolling Stones star Charlie Watts, insisting music fans don't understand how good he was.

Many of rock's great drummers paid their respects after Watts died in August, aged 80, and now Mason has added his take on the "Paint It Black" hitmaker, revealing he had the utmost admiration for the Stones star.

"He was (an) absolutely delightful character, and I just wanted to say something about what he provided, I suppose, to the band," Mason told the Coda Connection. "One can get sort of a bit carried away with technique, particularly with drums in a way... but I don't think Charlie ever did a drum solo with the Stones. That says quite a lot, I think, because it wasn't necessary."

"What really mattered was to keep that groove going for the band. It's a little bit the same with Ringo (Starr), I think, that people underestimate just quite how good they are in that particular role."

Meanwhile, Mick Jagger called Charlie Watts a rock that held The Rolling Stones together.

Bandmate Keith Richards agreed, "A most vital part of being in this band was that Charlie Watts was my bed. I could lay on there, and I know that not only would I have a good sleep, but I'd wake up and it'd still be rocking. It was something I've had since I was 19. I never doubted it. I never even thought about it."