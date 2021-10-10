 
 

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason: People Underestimate How Good a Drummer Charlie Watts Was

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason: People Underestimate How Good a Drummer Charlie Watts Was
Facebook/Baldur Bragason/WENN
Celebrity

The Pink Floyd member pays tribute to the late member of The Rolling Stones, saying most people don't realize just how good a drummer the 80-year-old musician was.

  • Oct 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has added his tribute to late Rolling Stones star Charlie Watts, insisting music fans don't understand how good he was.

Many of rock's great drummers paid their respects after Watts died in August, aged 80, and now Mason has added his take on the "Paint It Black" hitmaker, revealing he had the utmost admiration for the Stones star.

"He was (an) absolutely delightful character, and I just wanted to say something about what he provided, I suppose, to the band," Mason told the Coda Connection. "One can get sort of a bit carried away with technique, particularly with drums in a way... but I don't think Charlie ever did a drum solo with the Stones. That says quite a lot, I think, because it wasn't necessary."

  See also...

"What really mattered was to keep that groove going for the band. It's a little bit the same with Ringo (Starr), I think, that people underestimate just quite how good they are in that particular role."

Meanwhile, Mick Jagger called Charlie Watts a rock that held The Rolling Stones together.

Bandmate Keith Richards agreed, "A most vital part of being in this band was that Charlie Watts was my bed. I could lay on there, and I know that not only would I have a good sleep, but I'd wake up and it'd still be rocking. It was something I've had since I was 19. I never doubted it. I never even thought about it."

You can share this post!

Ed Sheeran Recalls Wife's Less-Than-Ideal Reaction to His Proposal on Cold Dreary Day
Related Posts
Nick Mason Forms Supergroup to Perform Early Pink Floyd Music at London Shows

Nick Mason Forms Supergroup to Perform Early Pink Floyd Music at London Shows

Most Read
DaBaby Allegedly Sends Threats to Married Woman Who Exposes Him for Trying to Hit on Her
Celebrity

DaBaby Allegedly Sends Threats to Married Woman Who Exposes Him for Trying to Hit on Her

Mike Epps' Ex Alleges He Cheated on Her With New Wife Kyra While They're Still Together

Mike Epps' Ex Alleges He Cheated on Her With New Wife Kyra While They're Still Together

Troy Ave Slams Trolls for Saying His New Girlfriend Looks Like a Man

Troy Ave Slams Trolls for Saying His New Girlfriend Looks Like a Man

Fans React to Resurfaced Old Photos of Iggy Azalea: 'Totally Different Person'

Fans React to Resurfaced Old Photos of Iggy Azalea: 'Totally Different Person'

Tamar Braxton Suspected of Getting Her Face Done After Looking Different in New Videos

Tamar Braxton Suspected of Getting Her Face Done After Looking Different in New Videos

DaBaby Fuming After Accused of Trying to Woo a Married Woman

DaBaby Fuming After Accused of Trying to Woo a Married Woman

Nancy Grace Comments on Gabby Petito's Case and Brian Laundrie's Family's Legal Culpability

Nancy Grace Comments on Gabby Petito's Case and Brian Laundrie's Family's Legal Culpability

Reggae Artist Bounty Killer Accused of Raping and Impregnating a Teen

Reggae Artist Bounty Killer Accused of Raping and Impregnating a Teen

Shannen Doherty Gets 'Written Off Immediately' After Stage Four Cancer Diagnosis

Shannen Doherty Gets 'Written Off Immediately' After Stage Four Cancer Diagnosis

Alex Rodriguez on Watching Him Getting Fed Popcorn by Ex Cameron Diaz: 'That's Maybe Why I'm Single'

Alex Rodriguez on Watching Him Getting Fed Popcorn by Ex Cameron Diaz: 'That's Maybe Why I'm Single'

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why She No Longer Dates Younger Men

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why She No Longer Dates Younger Men

Kodak Black Deletes Social Media Pages After Making Alarming Posts About Being 'Depressed'

Kodak Black Deletes Social Media Pages After Making Alarming Posts About Being 'Depressed'

Keke Palmer Rejoices as Friend/Influencer Ca'Shawn Sims Is Found After Missing for Nearly a Month

Keke Palmer Rejoices as Friend/Influencer Ca'Shawn Sims Is Found After Missing for Nearly a Month