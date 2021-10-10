 
 

Ed Sheeran Recalls Wife's Less-Than-Ideal Reaction to His Proposal on Cold Dreary Day

The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker felt 'the most human' when he got down on one knee and popped the big question to then-girlfriend Cherry Seaborn back in 2017.

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran's wife thought he was "joking" when he proposed.

The "Bad Habits" hitmaker asked Cherry Seaborn to marry him in 2017, but his then-girlfriend didn't think his proposal was genuine at first.

Recalling the moment, Ed said, "I was getting down on one knee and I said, 'Will you marry me?' And she was like, 'Are you f**king joking?' There was this long silence and I just went, 'Please?' "

Ed - who married Cherry less than a year later - said proposing was "the most human" he has ever felt.

He added, "It is the most human I have ever felt because in my career. Sometimes you find it is like, 'Can I do this?' and people are like, 'Yeah.' "

"You kind of get to a point where it becomes normal and then you are in a situation where you are literally on your knees being like, 'Will you marry me?' "

"It is such a huge life decision someone has to make in the blink of an eye. Thankfully, she did say yes."

And if Cherry's reaction was less than ideal, then the dreary English weather on the day Ed proposed was even worse.

Speaking during an appearance on Swedish talk show "Skavlan", the "Thinking Out Loud" singer explained, "On the day it was p**sing down with rain and I'd built a f**king pergola at the end of the garden to do it. Sunset, pergola, some wine... and it was p**sing down with rain."

"I kept saying we should go for a walk, and she was like, 'No!' I was like, 'Are you sure you don't want to go for a walk?' Time was ticking. There was a date engraved on the ring and I was like, 'I've got to do it today!' "

"It gets to 9 pm and I was like, 'For f**k's sake!' "

