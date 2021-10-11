Christina Ricci Marries Hairstylist in Intimate Ceremony, Shares Wedding Pics

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Sleepy Hollow' actress has become a married woman for the second time, tying the knot with hairstylist Mark Hampton only a year after divorcing James Heerdegen.

AceShowbiz - Christina Ricci has married Mark Hampton, the father of her second child.

The "Sleepy Hollow" star revealed she and her hairstylist beau had tied the knot by posting photos from their low-key wedding ceremony on Instagram.

Christina wrote, "Mr. and Mrs." alongside two snaps of the newlyweds, both wearing white, button-down shirts.

The news comes two months after Christina revealed she was expecting her second child with Mark.

The actress, who shares seven-year-old Freddie with former husband James Heerdegen, shared a photo of her sonogram on Instagram with the caption, "Life keeps getting better."

Ricci filed for divorce from film producer James, who she wed, a year ago, following an alleged domestic battery incident.

Six months later, she was granted a domestic violence restraining order against her estranged husband.

The actress claimed she possessed an audio recording of his abuse. During their fight, he's reportedly heard "terrorizing Christina, spitting and screaming at her, admitting to violence, following her from room to room, chasing her and then violently assaulting her."

A couple of months later, she reached a custody deal with her ex. She was granted a sole custody of their son and he's expected to receive supervised visitation, with the actress covering "reasonable costs for travel and accommodations," including "economy airfare" and a hotel of her choosing.

However, the agreement will end if he's found to have "engaged in any inappropriate communication" - such as divorce talk - with their boy.