 
 

Ralph Fiennes to Play Real-Life 'Master Builder' of New York in 'Straight Line Crazy'

Ralph Fiennes to Play Real-Life 'Master Builder' of New York in 'Straight Line Crazy'
WENN
Movie

The 'Grand Budapest Hotel' actor has been tapped for an upcoming stage production about the life of a real-life New York City power broker Robert Moses.

  • Oct 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ralph Fiennes will star as real-life New York City power broker Robert Moses in the world premiere of David Hare's latest play "Straight Line Crazy".

Performances begin 16 March 2022, with the show opening 23 March and running through 18 June at London's The Bridge theatre.

Described as "an account of the life of a man whose iron will exposed the weakness of democracy in the face of charismatic conviction," "Straight Line Crazy" tells the story of Moses, who for 40 years was called the "master builder" of New York.

Moses shaped the metropolis by creating parks, bridges and 627 miles of expressway until grassroots campaigns in the 1950s began to organise against his ideas of what a city should be.

The production will reunite Fiennes, Hare and director Nicholas Hytner, who also staged "Beat the Devil at The Bridge" last year (20).

  See also...

"Beat the Devil", which was inspired by the playwright's experience contracting COVID-19 on the day the U.K. government went into lockdown, has been turned into a film, also starring Fiennes. It debuted on U.S. channel Showtime on 2 September.

Additional casting for the new play will be announced at a later date.

Ralph Fiennes' latest movie is the new 007 installment "No Time to Die" where he reprises his role as M.

He also released drama film "The Dig" in January this year and "The Forgiven" in September.

He will next be seen in period spy movie "The King's Man" and has been tapped for dark comedy thriller "The Menu".

You can share this post!

The Beach Boys to Celebrate 60th Anniversary With 2022 Cruise Ship Festival
Related Posts
Ralph Fiennes Finds People's Need to Condemn J.K. Rowling Over Her Anti-Trans Tweets 'Irrational'

Ralph Fiennes Finds People's Need to Condemn J.K. Rowling Over Her Anti-Trans Tweets 'Irrational'

Ralph Fiennes Afraid of Falling Into Depression If He's Being Idle

Ralph Fiennes Afraid of Falling Into Depression If He's Being Idle

Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo Emotional Over Win at 2018 Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo Emotional Over Win at 2018 Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Most Read
Gabrielle Union Spills How She and Janet Jackson Canceled Each Other Out During 'Matrix' Audition
Movie

Gabrielle Union Spills How She and Janet Jackson Canceled Each Other Out During 'Matrix' Audition

Madonna Regrets Turning Down 'Catwoman' and 'Wanted to Kill Herself' After Rejecting 'The Matrix'

Madonna Regrets Turning Down 'Catwoman' and 'Wanted to Kill Herself' After Rejecting 'The Matrix'

'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star Tony Shalhoub Calls Sarah Silverman's 'Jewface' Criticisms 'Troubling'

'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star Tony Shalhoub Calls Sarah Silverman's 'Jewface' Criticisms 'Troubling'

Idris Elba Dethrones Tom Hardy as Fans' Favorite to Replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

Idris Elba Dethrones Tom Hardy as Fans' Favorite to Replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' Trailer: Kaya Scodelario Leads the Fight Against Umbrella

'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' Trailer: Kaya Scodelario Leads the Fight Against Umbrella

Andrew Lloyd Webber 'Emotionally Damaged' by Critically-Panned 'Cats' That He Needs Therapy Dog

Andrew Lloyd Webber 'Emotionally Damaged' by Critically-Panned 'Cats' That He Needs Therapy Dog

Director Edgar Wright Finds It Hard to Return to Horror Comedy After 'Shaun of the Dead' Success

Director Edgar Wright Finds It Hard to Return to Horror Comedy After 'Shaun of the Dead' Success

Jake Gyllenhaal Credits Tom Holland for Helping Him Overcome Anxiety on 'Spider-Man' Set

Jake Gyllenhaal Credits Tom Holland for Helping Him Overcome Anxiety on 'Spider-Man' Set

Shannen Doherty Keen to See Women 'Celebrated at All Stages' After Watching Keanu Reeves' Films

Shannen Doherty Keen to See Women 'Celebrated at All Stages' After Watching Keanu Reeves' Films

Paramount Fires Back at Bam Margera's 'Baseless' Lawsuit Over 'Jackass Forever' Treatment

Paramount Fires Back at Bam Margera's 'Baseless' Lawsuit Over 'Jackass Forever' Treatment

Kristen Stewart Feared Princess Diana Portrayal Wasn't Authentic Enough Due to Lack of Motherhood

Kristen Stewart Feared Princess Diana Portrayal Wasn't Authentic Enough Due to Lack of Motherhood

David Harewood to Use Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn's Boxing Rivalry as Directing Debut Film

David Harewood to Use Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn's Boxing Rivalry as Directing Debut Film

Denis Villeneuve Admits 'Blade Runner' Sequel Was 'Sacrilegious'

Denis Villeneuve Admits 'Blade Runner' Sequel Was 'Sacrilegious'