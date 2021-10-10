Ralph Fiennes to Play Real-Life 'Master Builder' of New York in 'Straight Line Crazy'

WENN Movie

The 'Grand Budapest Hotel' actor has been tapped for an upcoming stage production about the life of a real-life New York City power broker Robert Moses.

AceShowbiz - Ralph Fiennes will star as real-life New York City power broker Robert Moses in the world premiere of David Hare's latest play "Straight Line Crazy".

Performances begin 16 March 2022, with the show opening 23 March and running through 18 June at London's The Bridge theatre.

Described as "an account of the life of a man whose iron will exposed the weakness of democracy in the face of charismatic conviction," "Straight Line Crazy" tells the story of Moses, who for 40 years was called the "master builder" of New York.

Moses shaped the metropolis by creating parks, bridges and 627 miles of expressway until grassroots campaigns in the 1950s began to organise against his ideas of what a city should be.

The production will reunite Fiennes, Hare and director Nicholas Hytner, who also staged "Beat the Devil at The Bridge" last year (20).

"Beat the Devil", which was inspired by the playwright's experience contracting COVID-19 on the day the U.K. government went into lockdown, has been turned into a film, also starring Fiennes. It debuted on U.S. channel Showtime on 2 September.

Additional casting for the new play will be announced at a later date.

Ralph Fiennes' latest movie is the new 007 installment "No Time to Die" where he reprises his role as M.

He also released drama film "The Dig" in January this year and "The Forgiven" in September.

He will next be seen in period spy movie "The King's Man" and has been tapped for dark comedy thriller "The Menu".