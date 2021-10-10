Tears for Fears' Comeback Single Written Following Loved One's Tragic Death

Instagram Music

'The Tipping Point', which was inspired by the tragedy in singer Roland Orzabal's life, has been officially released ahead of new album after getting pushed back for a year.

AceShowbiz - Tears for Fears' comeback single, "The Tipping Point", was written after singer Roland Orzabal watched a loved one die.

The song is the title track from the band's first album in 17 years, which will drop in February (22).

Announcing the new release on Thursday (07Oct21), singer/songwriter Roland says, "Before everything went so right with this album, everything first had to go wrong."

Orzabal hasn't gone into details, but a publicist tells WENN, "It was inspired by a personal tipping point in Orzabal's own life as he watched someone he loved lose a battle with a disease."

In the song, he and bandmate Curt Smith sing, "So who's that ghost knocking at my door?/You know that I can't love you more/What's that shape climbing over my wall/You know that I can't love you more." And, "Life is cruel, life is tough/Life is crazy then it all turns to dust."

In the accompanying video, Orzabal shows off a new look with long white hair and a white beard.

The single came four months after the band released their live double album "Live at Massey Hall" for Record Store Day.

Their new music was originally scheduled for last year but it got delayed. "There was a plan to start releasing new tracks this year. But that didn't emerge, as it felt like it was one too many tasks for our then-management to actually put out," Orzabal explained.

"[previous album] Everybody Loves A Happy Ending wasn't even on Spotify - that was another task we asked them to do, which was apparently one task too many. We asked them to get …Happy Ending on streaming, but it wasn't there. So we've changed management."