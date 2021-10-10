William Shatner 'Terrified' About Upcoming Space Trip

History Celebrity

The 'Star Trek' actor is expected to soon become the oldest person to go into space but he is actually scared about his upcoming travel with Jeff Bezos' crew.

Oct 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - William Shatner is "terrified" about becoming the oldest person in space.

It was confirmed earlier this week (ends10Oct21) that Shatner will be blasting off on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin flight, making him the oldest person to go into space.

In a panel at New York Comic-Con on Thursday, the "Star Trek" legend admitted he's feeling somewhat nervous about the trip.

"I'm thinking, 'I'm going up in a rocket' and our best guess is it should be fine?" he questioned. "I'm terrified. I'm Captain Kirk, and I'm terrified. I'm not really terrified - yes I am."

"It comes and goes like a summer cold. I'm planning on putting my nose against the window (once I'm in space) and my only hope is I won't see someone else looking back."

"I don't want to be the oldest guy to go into space," he quipped.

Shatner will be one of four passengers on the flight when it leaves on 12 October - two are paying customers and one is a Blue Origin employee, ABC News reports.

Blue Origin's first flight, with Bezos aboard, blasted off in July.

Shatner first played Star Trek's Captain Kirk on TV from 1966-1969. He has reprised the role in several films.

The actor will be part of the next take-off in the New Shepard capsule on 15 October (21). The space flight will reportedly be filmed for a documentary.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos first flew to space on July 20. He was joined by younger brother Mark among others. His travel to space came roughly a week after Virgin Galactic boss Richard Benson's similar trip.