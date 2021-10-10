 
 

Britney Gifted Puppy by Fiance Sam Asghari to Protect Her From Bad Guys

Britney Spears introduces the new addition to her family, an adorable puppy given by her husband-to-be, roughly two months after her dog was removed from home.

  • Oct 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' fiance has surprised her with a puppy.

Sam Asghari took to Instagram to share a video of the couple's new Doberman pup Porsha, writing, "Surprised my fiance with our newest member to the Family Porsha #doberman #homesecurity."

Britney appeared to film the video of Sam and the puppy and could be heard in the background asking, "Who is the new addition to the family?"

Sam replied, "Her name is Porsha and she's meant to unconditionally love you. She will be trained to protect you from any mother**ker that comes around you with bad intentions."

Sam's gift to Britney comes after claims the singer was involved in an altercation with her housekeeper over her dogs.

It was alleged the argument occurred when the housekeeper took Britney's dogs to the vet after becoming concerned with the animals' wellbeing, which left the "Toxic" singer fuming as the pooches were removed from her home.

The animals have since been returned and, after Britney was investigated by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department over allegations she "struck" the employee, District Attorney Erik Nasarenko concluded there was "insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred."

A source told Page Six, "Britney is relieved to put this behind her."

"The entire 'incident' - if you can even call it that - was blown out of proportion. It should never have been made into a big to-do, and the folks at the DA's office should not have had to waste their time and resources investigating it."

"That said, Britney, understood that due diligence had to be performed once the complaint was made, and she was willing to cooperate to clear her name."

